School Busses are being hit more and more
On Friday October 7th a Watauga County School Bus was struck on the 105 bypass while picking up students. Fortunately no one was injured and the bus was able to be transported back to the lot despite it's superficial damage. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliot spoke with me regarding this incident and how the rate at which local school buses are being hit has been steadily rising in recent years. He said that there has been a marked increase in vehicles striking a stopped bus within the past year. In addition to this numbers of instances where cars pass stopped busses using their stop sign has gone up as well. Passing a stopped school bus actively picking up students causes great danger to the students. Elliot mentioned how school busses are equipped with several onboard cameras that are used to record such instances and that they proscute those caught passing busses. Elliot requests drivers to be mindful of school busses and reassures us that statistically they are still the safest way to transport students to and from school.
Watauga County Preparing for the Winter Ahead
Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn and members of his staff will host a snow-prep day as they examine equipment, load trucks and conduct dry-runs for the upcoming snow season. As the High-Country prepares for the snow we will update regarding school and road closures.
Public Divided over Renovations plans for Howards Knob Park
Community members are at odds regarding proposed renovations and updates to Howard's Knob Park. At the October 4th Watauga County Commisioners meeting Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood requested approval regarding his new plans for the park. Smallwood said “that this plan will show improvements to existing facilities that are in the park right now making them accessible to everyone.” And that “This grant is for individuals with physical disabilities, mental disabilities, and for our veterans.”
Halloween Masquerade Ball hitting the High Country
Dust off your dancing shoes and grab your spookiest Halloween costume for the 8th Annual Masquerade Ball hosted by the Hunger and Health Coalition is Halloween weekend, Saturday, October 29 at the Meadowbrook Inn in Blowing Rock. Enjoy scary good music from a local DJ and delicious food prepared by...
Watauga VS Alexander Central Recap
Watauga Takes Down Alexander Central, starts The Watauga Pioneers grinded out a hard-fought. 6-1 overall, 2-0 in Division 4A, while the Cougars. drop to 3-4 overall, 1-1 in Division 4A. Sophomore quarterback Maddox Greene completed. four of five passes for 64 yards and one touchdown. Greene also tallied 115 rushing...
American Legion Post 130 October Monthly Dinner
American Legion Post 130 will serve its monthly breakfast on Saturday, October 15th from 7-9am at the post. From King St. in Boone, turn on Grand Blvd. at the Jones House. Follow Grand Blvd. to the top of the hill, then bear left onto Bear Trail and there you are! Cost is $10 per person for a complete country breakfast and plenty of Bald Guy coffee! Come support the veterans. And thanks to the many local merchants who contribute to our breakfasts!
