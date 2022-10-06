ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Police ID motorcyclist killed in Courthouse Road crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 21-year-old man killed in a crash on Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County Wednesday morning.

Chesterfield Police said a motorcycle was headed north on Courthouse Road around 6:45 a.m. when the bike hit a Toyota sedan that had turned onto Courthouse from Dakins Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, Nathan C. Lysinger, of the 1700 block of Queen Elizabeth Avenue in Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The people in the car were not injured, officers said.

"Police continue to investigate; at this point, the investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash," officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

