Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours
Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs. Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash. Idaho Falls Police...
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot man gets plea deals covering 26 charges and two counties
POCATELLO — A man originally facing a total of 40 charges has reached plea agreements in Bannock and Bingham counties. Cody Gene Anson, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to five charges — three felonies and two misdemeanors — in Bannock County, court records show. He has already pleaded guilty to another four felonies in Bingham Couty. In exchange, 13 other felonies and four misdemeanors will be dismissed between the two counties.
Post Register
I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Post Register
Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man
A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
eastidahonews.com
Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
Post Register
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
eastidahonews.com
Woman allegedly caught selling drugs near elementary school during sting operation
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman appeared in court this week after a police sting operation allegedly caught her selling drugs near a school. Gertraud Fernandez, 57, was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and an enhancement for delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man
Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
Post Register
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
eastidahonews.com
Local mother, author making the most of life following terminal cancer diagnosis
POCATELLO — An author and lover of the printed word, Elisa Magagna launched her blog — “The Crazy Life of a Writing Mom” — in December 2011. The idea was to share her experiences as a mother of four. But the blog’s subject matter took an abrupt turn in 2020 when Elisa was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer.
eastidahonews.com
Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly stealing over $17k worth of items from a home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman who was charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a local home has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Catherine Hernandez, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday, where she entered her plea for two counts of felony grand theft. In...
eastidahonews.com
Man indicted in federal court for allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has received federal charges after allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho Falls. Jason Lou Gneiting, 44, was indicted in July by a grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The case started when detectives with the Bonneville County Special...
eastidahonews.com
Teenage victim is recovering after horrific crash that killed drunk driver
IDAHO FALLS – As 16-year-old Kade Dalling looked down at his speedometer, he saw he was going 80 mph. But from that point on, all he remembers is the sound of loud crashing and metal scraping across the pavement. The next thing he knew, he was trapped upside down...
Comments / 0