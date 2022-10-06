ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents

CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
