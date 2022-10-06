Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
'It's like a breath of fresh air': Mississippians reflect on state fair opening weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — There was a big crowd at the state fairgrounds for the first weekend of the Mississippi State Fair. "I feel like it brings the community together sometimes. When they act right," said Angelina Sims. There were many attractions for attendees, from riding all the rides to...
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
One week has passed and a $50,000 winning lottery ticket is still out there for one Mississippi player. Do you have it?
A Mississippi winner of $50,000 in the Oct. 1 Powerball has yet to claim their prize. Mississippi Lottery officials recently announced that a winning ticket had been purchased that will result in $50,000 for the lucky ticket holder. According to lottery officials the player matched four out of five white...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
SNAP FAQ: What Are Mississippi’s Eligibility Requirements and How Can You Apply?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program, helps low-income families and individuals purchase the food they need from authorized locations. In Mississippi, SNAP is administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and benefits are distributed to SNAP recipients via EBT cards each month.
Classic car involved in fatal highway accident as thousands flock to Mississippi Coast for Cruisin’ event
As thousands of car enthusiasts flock to Mississippi for the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event, a car wreck involving a classic car Wednesday afternoon has proven fatal. WLOX-TV reported that the accident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 just near the intersection with Mississippi 26. The TV...
Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Between appearances at the state fair Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson studied the latest water level reports from the Mississippi River, 44 miles away. He spoke to WLBT about the effect of counting on a transportation channel that, right now, is historically shallow. “It’s extremely low,...
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Family members tell us he was shot by a police officer outside the Family Dollar on Pass...
Discovery of a dismembered foot in Mississippi leads to break in Louisiana cold case
More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found on the North Shore, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim.
350 passengers stuck on halted luxury cruise ship, barges grounded because of low water on Mississippi River
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand and has resulted in the temporary stoppage of a luxury river cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board without a way to disembark. The grounded barges are also...
UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event
Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
GOP Mississippi senator says she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’
One Mississippi senator says she may have lost her district, but she is not about to lose the fight. Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, spoke on the conservative podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” and spoke publicly about what she sees as her next mission in her political career.
Warbird flyover supporting United Way of West Central Mississippi happening Thursday
The Southern Heritage Air Foundation along with the North American Trainer Association is proud to support The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Dine and Stroll the Old Mississippi River Bridge: Supper on the ‘Sip 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the gates to the SOLD OUT Event will...
