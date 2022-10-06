Read full article on original website
Tijuana Reddick
5d ago
R.I.H. sweet baby boy. I'm sending so many prayers for your parents. Lord please save our children ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏿❤️❤️🙏🏿❤️❤️🙏🏿❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
Reply(1)
9
CHIM
4d ago
All these ppl saying lord save our children! 😂😂😂 start raising your children better! This dude had several violent felony charges….. when ppl like this die it’s not a loss at all….
Reply
4
Related
WAPT
Jackson police release list of homicide victims from past 5 days
JACKSON, Miss. — So far this year, the Jackson Police Department has investigated 105 homicides, including the five below. Carrie Fleming, 27, was walking before 10 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive when a man approached her with a weapon. Police said Fleming was killed at the door to her apartment. Her attacker is also suspected of carjacking another person at the apartment complex and then wrecking the vehicle after hitting parked vehicles, according to police. The suspect ran away before police arrived.
vicksburgnews.com
Double car-jacking hits Vicksburg/Warren County
Two vehicles were car-jacked overnight in Vicksburg and Warren County. Just before 4:00 a.m. a report of a carjacking at the Circle K on Clay at Old Hwy 27 was reported. The victim claimed his black Toyota 4-Runner with Kansas plates was carjacked by 4 young black males who were in a red Dodge Charger. The victim was not injured.
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
WLBT
Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred in Lincoln County Friday night involving a stepfather and stepson. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO received a call to assist the city of Brookhaven around 8:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a man being shot on railroad tracks behind a Home Depot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi man arrested, charged with attempted murder of stepson
One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a Friday night shooting in Lincoln County. At approximately 8:35 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call of gunshots fired in the area behind Home Depot. Brookhaven Police Department had responded first, but officers determined the...
WAPT
'She didn't deserve to go this way,' says mother of woman killed when she was run over
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman who was killed last week after she was run over by a car, which police said was driven by her boyfriend, is being remembered by her mother as kind and always willing to help. Monique Martinez, 23, was killed Tuesday on Creston Avenue. Jackson...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 10/3-10/10
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony charges for the week of October 3-10, 2022. Jessica Dionne Hill of 4307 Hwy 61, Fayette was arrested on a possession of a control substance felony charge. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows. According...
kicks96news.com
First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
WLBT
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Man killed in Capitol Police shooting was father of two
JACKSON, Miss. — The father of a 25-year-old killed in aCapitol Police shooting wants people to remember the man his son was. Jaylen Lewis was killed Sept. 25 in the shooting that is under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
vicksburgnews.com
18 wheeler heads wrong way onto interstate
An 18-wheeler out of California attempted to enter I-20 East using the exit ramp presumably due to the construction on Clay Street. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-wheeler entered the exit ramp onto I-20 East. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the event in a live video. The 18-wheeler...
WAPT
Grass fire sparks along I-55 amid dry conditions
JACKSON, Miss. — A grass fire sparked along Interstate 55 in Jackson. The fire burned in multiple patches of grass at the Fortification Street exit Sunday. Multiple crews had to go back and forth to the fire to get water to put it out. Traffic was blocked in one...
WLBT
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
WLBT
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old. The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles....
Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
WTOK-TV
Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Comments / 8