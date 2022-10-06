JACKSON, Miss. — So far this year, the Jackson Police Department has investigated 105 homicides, including the five below. Carrie Fleming, 27, was walking before 10 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive when a man approached her with a weapon. Police said Fleming was killed at the door to her apartment. Her attacker is also suspected of carjacking another person at the apartment complex and then wrecking the vehicle after hitting parked vehicles, according to police. The suspect ran away before police arrived.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO