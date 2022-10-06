Read full article on original website
Lions' Saivion Smith taken off field in ambulance after suffering apparent neck injury
Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after he went down with an apparent neck injury on a seemingly innocuous play.
Yardbarker
Lions Saivion Smith Taken to Hospital After Collapsing Against Patriots
A scary scene occurred early in the game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. After replacing DeShon Elliott, Savion Smith earned his first start of the 2022 season at the safety position. Detroit's coaching staff decided to shake things up drastically in the secondary, as the performance against...
Julian Edelman needed only one word to describe Bailey Zappe's performance vs Lions
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was impressed with the performance of Bailey Zappe on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. One play caught his eye in particular. The quarterback threw a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. The touchdown put the Patriots up...
Detroit News
Lions scramble secondary, bench Amani Oruwariye as part of defensive changes
Foxborough, Mass. — The Detroit Lions promised significant defensive changes coming into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and delivered in a significant way, scratching starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye from the game day roster. It marks an abrupt fall from grace for a player who finished third in...
Lions loss to the Patriots 'about as bad as it gets' to Dan Campbell
Any hopes of the Detroit Lions entering the bye week on a high note were quickly dashed on the New England turf in Week 5. Sunday’s 29-0 loss to the Patriots was a new low point for the Dan Campbell era of Lions football. Detroit entered the game with...
MLive.com
Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
Yardbarker
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit's second-year head coach explained the rationale for some of the defensive changes that were made to the roster in Week 5. "The only reason Amani (Oruwariye) was down, he doesn't do a lot on special teams," Campbell said. "Otherwise, he would have been here and probably would have played some. But that's where you, you know, you get in a pickle with special teams. But yeah, look, you just try and build a little bit of trust in that back-end. And we get A.J. (Parker) back up. And that's one thing we know about A.J., at a minimum, he's an excellent communicator. He's smart, and he's got football intelligence. ... So we were just mixing some things up to see if we could breathe some life back into our defense."
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith in concussion protocol
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith is in the concussion protocol but tests on his neck came back negative after Sunday’s
NBC Sports
Godchaux viewed this first-quarter decision by Lions 'very insulting'
The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots with an aggressive approach on offense. It backfired in spectacular fashion during a 29-0 loss at Gillette Stadium. The Lions got the ball first and picked up one first down before being stopped on third down...
Detroit News
Lions place Quintez Cephus on IR; sign two, promote two others off practice squad
The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, a day ahead of the team’s road game against the New England Patriots. The Lions placed wide receiver Quintez Cephus on injured reserve, signed receiver Maurice Alexander and cornerback AJ Parker to the active roster, and temporarily elevated kicker Michael Badgley and cornerback Saivion Smith for the contest.
Detroit News
Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
The Detroit Lions have the league's highest-scoring offense, averaging an astounding 35 points per game. The problem is, they have the worst defense in the league by a country mile. This is a team that could be 3-1 if the defense was just bad, as opposed to being atrocious. We...
Detroit News
Ranking the worst offensive, defensive units in Detroit sports over the last 5 years
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions’ 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday actually lessened their chances of ending the season with a historically inept defense. Prior to Sunday, the Lions were averaging 35.25 points allowed per game but have since dropped that number to 34 — and still, that would be an NFL record, if the season ended today.
Detroit News
Lions film review: Exploring what went wrong on six failed fourth down tries
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions failed to score a single point against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but it wasn't because they couldn't move the ball. No, it was the inability to move the ball in critical situations, coming up short on six fourth-down tries and setting an NFL record for single-game futility in that department.
Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season
It might be officially draft season for the Detroit Lions after another poor start.
Detroit Lions included on ‘Time to Panic?!’ list
Where do the Lions fall on the ‘Time to Panic?!’ list?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would get off to a hot start and eventually make a run at a wild-card playoff spot.
Quintez Cephus will miss at least a month with Detroit Lions
Quintez Cephus gets bad newsWhat this means for Quintez Cephus. Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would play a role in the Detroit Lions‘ offense. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. Just moments ago, the Lions announced a handful of roster moves,...
Detroit News
Niyo: Lions hit 'rock bottom' as Patriots, Patricia have their way
Foxborough, Mass. – So here’s a dirty little secret about the Patriot Way. More often than not, Bill Belichick’s genius can be distilled to this simple coaching point: Limit your mistakes, and let your opponents beat themselves. And here at Gillette Stadium, on a crisp, sunny October...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season by losing 29-0 to the New England Patriots. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-4 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they head into their bye week.
Detroit News
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Five Moves Including Placing WR Quintez Cephus On IR
Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander and CB A.J. Parker to their active roster. Lions elevated DB Saivion Smith and K Michael Badgley to their active roster. Lions placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. Cephus will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can...
