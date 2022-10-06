ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Lions Saivion Smith Taken to Hospital After Collapsing Against Patriots

A scary scene occurred early in the game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. After replacing DeShon Elliott, Savion Smith earned his first start of the 2022 season at the safety position. Detroit's coaching staff decided to shake things up drastically in the secondary, as the performance against...
Detroit News

Lions scramble secondary, bench Amani Oruwariye as part of defensive changes

Foxborough, Mass. — The Detroit Lions promised significant defensive changes coming into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and delivered in a significant way, scratching starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye from the game day roster. It marks an abrupt fall from grace for a player who finished third in...
MLive.com

Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
Yardbarker

Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit's second-year head coach explained the rationale for some of the defensive changes that were made to the roster in Week 5. "The only reason Amani (Oruwariye) was down, he doesn't do a lot on special teams," Campbell said. "Otherwise, he would have been here and probably would have played some. But that's where you, you know, you get in a pickle with special teams. But yeah, look, you just try and build a little bit of trust in that back-end. And we get A.J. (Parker) back up. And that's one thing we know about A.J., at a minimum, he's an excellent communicator. He's smart, and he's got football intelligence. ... So we were just mixing some things up to see if we could breathe some life back into our defense."
NBC Sports

Godchaux viewed this first-quarter decision by Lions 'very insulting'

The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots with an aggressive approach on offense. It backfired in spectacular fashion during a 29-0 loss at Gillette Stadium. The Lions got the ball first and picked up one first down before being stopped on third down...
Detroit News

Lions place Quintez Cephus on IR; sign two, promote two others off practice squad

The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, a day ahead of the team’s road game against the New England Patriots. The Lions placed wide receiver Quintez Cephus on injured reserve, signed receiver Maurice Alexander and cornerback AJ Parker to the active roster, and temporarily elevated kicker Michael Badgley and cornerback Saivion Smith for the contest.
Detroit News

Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

The Detroit Lions have the league's highest-scoring offense, averaging an astounding 35 points per game. The problem is, they have the worst defense in the league by a country mile. This is a team that could be 3-1 if the defense was just bad, as opposed to being atrocious. We...
Detroit News

Ranking the worst offensive, defensive units in Detroit sports over the last 5 years

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions’ 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday actually lessened their chances of ending the season with a historically inept defense. Prior to Sunday, the Lions were averaging 35.25 points allowed per game but have since dropped that number to 34 — and still, that would be an NFL record, if the season ended today.
Detroit News

Detroit News

Niyo: Lions hit 'rock bottom' as Patriots, Patricia have their way

Foxborough, Mass. – So here’s a dirty little secret about the Patriot Way. More often than not, Bill Belichick’s genius can be distilled to this simple coaching point: Limit your mistakes, and let your opponents beat themselves. And here at Gillette Stadium, on a crisp, sunny October...
Detroit News

Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale

Next up, the real season. The games that don't count ended Saturday for the Red Wings, with a 5-1 loss in Toronto. Pius Suter opened the scoring with a first-period goal, set up by Adam Erne and Gustav Lindstrom. But Toronto answered with five unanswered goals, with Auston Matthews (both...
Yardbarker

Lions Announce Five Moves Including Placing WR Quintez Cephus On IR

Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander and CB A.J. Parker to their active roster. Lions elevated DB Saivion Smith and K Michael Badgley to their active roster. Lions placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. Cephus will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can...
