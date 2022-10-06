Bowling scores
Tuesday Afternoon League
Dome Lanes
Team Standings — Marinette Moose Lodge 17-11, State Farm 15-13, NEW UP Dental 14-14, Railhouse Brewers 10-18.
High Scores — Chuck Roach 260, 203-651, Karen Menard 177, Ralph Stapel 194, Dennis Roggendorf 181, Kathy Warner 182.
Tuesday Night MenDome Lanes
Team Standings—American Conference: Berth & Rosenthal 23-5, Edgewater 17-11, Ryan’s Ringers 17-11, Flip Side Coin 12-16, Burger King 12-16, Cardinal Club 9-19. National Conference: JP’s Guns 24-4, Marinette Moose Lodge 13.5-14.5, Applejack’s 12-16, Dome Lanes Pro Shop 11.5-16.5, Jet Industrial 9-19, Windjammers 8-20.
High Scores — Bob Prevost 246-602, Jason Notz 245, Rob Prevost 206, Jacob Jensen 233, 222-639, Brad Boivin 204, 233-623, Bill Woodward 233, 205, Jeff Plazyk 226, 244-651, Bobby Mulhern 258, 223, 254-735, Glenn Bulloch 200, Darryl Proft 234-605, Ryan Schoen 213, 227-601, Travis Walk 207, 265, 237-709, Brian Herzberg 206, 255-652, Nick Belsey 252, 247, 256-755, Mike Jagielski 209, 207, 235-651, James Jagielski 207, 247-649, Matt Kowalski 231, 223, 29-733, Steve Busick 238, 247-649, Jeffrey Busick 249, 236-680, Jeremy Marcoe 203, 224-605, Nick Daye 258, 228, 244-730, Jake Deschaine 210, 226, 222-658, Adam Thill 234, 245, 236-715, Dan Ott 290, 258, 279-827, Joe Welch 227, 205-628, Mike Marineau 217-600.
Classic KeglersDome Lanes
Team Standings — Wagner-Casper Insurance 17-11, D.L. Welding 16-12, Holiday Fungowies 15-13, J & J Builders and Son 15-13, Klegin Insurance 15-13, Schroepfer Family Dental 12-16, Shooby’s 11-17, Dome Lanes 11-17.
High Scores — Deb Larson 181, Amanda Larson 213, 185, 268-666, Pam Lund 208, 180-555, Karen Prevost 189-511, Sarah Kirby 180, Judy Borths 189, MaryJo Seidl 196-506.
Thursday Mens MajorDome Lanes
Team Standings — Embers 17-11, Prestige Auto Body 20-8, THBS 19-9, Bi Polar Rollers 18-10, North Wood Flooring 16-12, The Four Horsemen 14-14, Big Balls 13-15, Split Lickers 13-15, Flip Side Coin 11-17, Protec Home Inspection 11-17, Schooner’s 10-18, Cusack’s 6-22.
High Scores — Tim Hartfield 223, Chad Huston 225, Doug Wagner 256, 258-707, Kim Behrendt 235, 242-629, Rich Fox 220, 210-602, Derrick Raygo 203, Dan Wollersheim 203, Jacob Jensen 222, 221-622, Jason Phillips 225, Gary Phillips 284-619, Brian Busick 233, 247-658, Chris Shaw 255, 221-647, Jeff Busick 246, 259, 246-751, Nathan Krusell 211, 205, 221-637, Bob Mulhern 202, 214, Kendrick King 254, 219, 244-717, William O’Neill 300-640, Rob Barnes 214, Kyle Russell 219, Brian Schultz 209, Mat Bell 203, Nick Daye 247, 257, 216-720.
Goodtimes Mixed LeagueDome Lanes
High Scores — Paul Miller 192, Renee Miller 170, Heather Wingers 198, 205.
Friday Nite OwlsDome Lanes
Team Standings — Just 4 Fun 18-10, Dome Lanes 17-11, Marinette Moose Lodge 16-12, Oly’s 16-12, Alotta Team 12-16, JND Recycling 5-23.
High Scores — Matt Marineau 207, 279-672, Amanda Larson 267, 226-683, Rob Cormier 257-600, Jason Curtice 204, 24-637, Dan Wollershiem 235, Jacob Jensen 225, 300, 242-767, Ryan Schoen 214, 228, Casey Brunette 197-516.
Sunday Night LeftoversDome Lanes
Team Standings — Flip Side Coin 19-9, Dome Lanes 16-12, Jumpin’ Good Time 16-12, Tanning Tropical 14-14, The Misfits 11-17.
High Scores — Jan Limberg 191, Josh Techmeier 245, Amber Olsen 181-511, Jason Corsten 209, 222-607, Karen Prevost 182-519, Jenna Margetta 191, 199-568.
Monday Night WomenDome Lanes
Team Standings — Sullivan Tool & Die 20-8, Applejack’s 17-11, Grooming by Jackie 16-12, Dan’s Gun Repair 14-14, Alley Oops 13-15, CTB Machining 12-16, Timberline 12-16, 35th & Coffee 10-18, Just 4 Fun 7-21.
High Scores — Joyce Bergsbaken 514, Rose Marineau 215-518, Diane Fritz 199-504, Lisa Wojciehowski 201-526, Autumn Macejak 185, Katie Wagner 189, Iva Quist 203.
