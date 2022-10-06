ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Survivors Of Murderer Who Had Death Sentence Commuted Slam Kim Kardashian Who Is Trying To Free Him, Maintain Killer Is Guilty

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XurPz_0iOk4A4600
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's new Spotify podcast is at the center of controversy after siblings who survived the 1994 triple homicide she explored came forward to defend Kevin Keith's conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The first two episodes of his case premiered on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40n08N_0iOk4A4600
Source: MEGA

Keith, 58, was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Marichell Chatman, her daughter Marchae, and Marichell's aunt, Linda Chatman, at their Ohio home in 1994.

He has been behind bars for nearly three decades but insists he did not commit the crime.

"Kevin's brother Charles has always been convinced of his innocence, and to this day, works relentlessly to clear Kevin's name," the description reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Quanita and Quentin Reeves are Marichell's cousins who were six and four at the time of the shooting, and they claim Kardashian's team never reached out to them for an interview.

One police report obtained by the Skims founder revealed that Quanita had called the killer Bruce, which she said was a "mistake" after surgery in the hospital, adding that she was "scared and confused" after what took place.

"She did not contact us, not one time. If Kim Kardashian wants to get involved, she should come and meet us face-to-face," Quentin told Daily Mail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rI4r_0iOk4A4600
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Contrastingly, sources close to the podcast say this is not true. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Spotify for comment.

"We saw it with our own eyes. You don't forget something like that. I don't care what Kim Kardashian says — Kevin did it," Quentin doubled down.

"Why doesn't Kim Kardashian come out here to Ohio?" Quentin asked, alleging, "She wants to get him out to make her look better."

Quanita said they first heard from the team on October 3 when the podcast went live, claiming she got notice from a producer.

The first two episodes focus on Keith's alleged alibi, including that he was not properly questioned by police. He was going to be executed in 2010 but former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland commuted his death sentence to life without parole.

Keith said he was at his aunt's house at the time of the crime, which some family members corroborated.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GvGv_0iOk4A4600
Source: MEGA

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kardashian addressed Keith's case and said she is convinced of his innocence.

"Well, the main thing that really stuck out was that someone can be convicted of a crime, let alone a triple homicide, without any physical evidence linking him to the crime and he was sentenced to death," she shared.

"Usually, you think of the victims and their families and how their lives are affected, but there are other victims if someone is wrongfully accused of something," Kardashian added. "It doesn't just affect their life; it affects their entire family's life."

Comments / 110

Marion Raimey
3d ago

I don't understand why they give celebrities so much leeway, when will people understand celebrities are just like the rest of us, they just have more money and or talent than the rest of us. Just like the young black lady she helped free had she followed that story and actually read about it, she wouldn't have worked so hard. That young girl had that man pick her up and then killed him while he slept, there was no need for that, she could have just left, or called the authorities. If you truly want to help criminals, go to school and become a lawyer.

Reply(14)
70
Denise
3d ago

The Kardashians created themselves & are boring us to death with their Butt Enlargements, tummy tucks, fillers,nose jobs etc. I never watched their show but we’re forced to see their self serving life on line. No one cares what they do.

Reply
60
Bryant Ray
3d ago

Never fails, Kim K seems to always put forth effort in situations that blow right up in her face💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🤦‍♂️🙄 Just go chill out somewhere and stop showing your 🦬💩💩💩

Reply(1)
53
Related
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kim Kardashian down’ in ‘fiery’ message

Khloe Kardashian has urged Kanye West to “stop tearing” her sister Kim Kardashian “down,” after he slammed the Kardashian family in a recent social media post. In Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper addressed some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Specifically, many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.”West’s response to the critics was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his]...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Basically’ Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago

Kanye West appears to be accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of "basically" kidnapping the former couple's daughter, Chicago West. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West hit up his infamous Instagram account with the kidnapping accusation along with a screenshot of an IG comment Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe made on Ye's post from a few hours prior in reference to the recent backlash he's received as the result of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. In response to Khloe's plea for the famed rapper-producer to stop airing out his grievances with the Kardashian family in the public space, Kanye doubled down on his previous statements that Kim had been intentionally keeping their daughter Chicago away from him.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

The System: Kim Kardashian’s True Crime Podcast Needs To Show Survivors Respect

When Kim Kardashian’s podcast The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith was released on Monday, we were instantly intrigued. The reality star, who famously turned her hand to law (and beat Hilary Clinton in a legal knowledge quiz) started the series to prove the convicted murderer Kevin Keith’s innocence and save him serving the rest of his life imprisonment – much to the shock of his surviving victims.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

‘No Regrets. I’d Do It Again’: Inmate Who Attempted To Kill Jeffrey Dahmer In Prison Reveals Shocking Details Of His Failed Plan

An inmate who attempted to kill Jeffrey Dahmer prior to his fatal attack in prison has released new details on his failed plan, RadarOnline.com has learned. Osvaldo Durruthy was serving a 31-year sentence on drug and firearm offenses was given an additional 5 years to his sentence after the attempt to take the Milwaukee serial killer’s life with a shank occurred. Dahmer was convicted of killing, dismembering, and eating the corpses of 17 young men during a spree spanning from 1978 to 1991. Durruthy spoke on his plan to take out the infamous Wisconsin monster — and his lack of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RadarOnline

'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Telling Cameraman She Thought He Was A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip

A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facereality16 (@facereality16) The cameraman — who is...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Strickland
Person
Kim Kardashian
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

SWAT Team Has To Force Their Way Into Apartment After Woman Allegedly Refused To Let Kids Leave Sleepover

A standoff with a woman who refused to let children leave a sleepover ended with the suspect’s arrest, Radar has learned.On Sunday, police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, responded to an apartment complex around noon.Two residents who live in the apartment complex told police they allowed their children, who were 9- and 10-years-old, to stay overnight with a neighbor. The neighbor then refused to let the children out of the apartment.When parents and the first police at the scene went to the door, Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, refused to answer, officials told local media.The parents and officers felt the children were in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Shooting#Capital Punishment#Wrongfully Accused#Violent Crime#Radaronline Com
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
intheknow.com

Family of 12 says they were left ‘standing on the side of the road’ after Airbnb’s alleged ‘awful’ response to a bad listing

After a family of 12 was left stranded, a TikToker is calling Airbnb out for its allegedly poor customer service. TikToker @reneescbfs said she “will never book through” the company again after its response to an incident was “awful and lacking any compassion.” A group of her family members booked an Airbnb to holiday in Byron Bay, Australia. When the family arrived, the home was vacant, under construction and uninhabitable.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Former Ohio bakery owner stole identity of dead baby

A former Ohio woman pleaded guilty in federal court to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud. The woman stole the identity of a baby who died as an infant and used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, and pandemic relief loans. As part […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

'I'm very sorry': Purdue student, 22, accused of killing his roommate says he was being 'BLACKMAILED' as he apologizes to victim's family on way into court

The suspected roommate killer at Purdue University said Friday that he had been 'blackmailed.'. Before his first court appearance following the murder, Ji Min 'Jimmy' Sha, 22, told reporters he 'was blackmailed' and is 'very sorry' following the death of his roommate Varun Manish Chedda after midnight on October 5.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Indy100

Woman poos in Amazon parcel as revenge for man ‘stealing’ them from doorstep, only for another man to take it

In scenes which may be more Amazon Crime than Amazon Prime, a mother decided to leave faeces in a box outside her house to catch a “thief” who was stealing her deliveries.Destiny, the woman’s daughter, who is from New York and has a TikTok account boasting more than 5,000 followers, released a video on Tuesday explaining that they had had “all of our Amazon packages stolen from the front of our house” and caught the thief taking them on her Ring video camera.“So this is my mum’s response back,” she said. “She took a s**t on an Amazon box, covered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

'You Gotta Get Some Help': Leaked Voicemail Reveals Joe Biden Knew Son Hunter Had Relapsed When He Illegally Purchased Gun

A newly leaked voicemail between Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, revealed the president knew Hunter relapsed into drug addiction when he illegally purchased a handgun four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come after federal agents believe they've obtained enough evidence to charge Hunter, 52, for tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a firearm, a leaked voicemail from President Biden to Hunter showed he knew that his son was in the midst of a “drug-fueled meltdown” in October 2018.“It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the...
U.S. POLITICS
RadarOnline

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton TRASHED After Exposing Ex-BFF Jacqueline Blake Over Alleged Domestic Violence, Calls On Bravo To Take A Stand

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are taking a stand after Mia Thornton exposed a video of her ex-bestie, Bravo newcomer Jacqueline Blake allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident — and, spoiler alert, they aren't on Mia's side. Even Mia's RHOP co-stars are teaming up against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The backlash happened over the weekend after Mia shared a video showing Jacqueline punching and throwing things at her alleged significant other, with the man on the other end threatening to call the police.In the since-deleted tweet, Mia condoned her frenemy's behavior and called on the network to take...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

91K+
Followers
2K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy