Survivors Of Murderer Who Had Death Sentence Commuted Slam Kim Kardashian Who Is Trying To Free Him, Maintain Killer Is Guilty

Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's new Spotify podcast is at the center of controversy after siblings who survived the 1994 triple homicide she explored came forward to defend Kevin Keith's conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The first two episodes of his case premiered on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Keith, 58, was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Marichell Chatman, her daughter Marchae, and Marichell's aunt, Linda Chatman, at their Ohio home in 1994.

He has been behind bars for nearly three decades but insists he did not commit the crime.

"Kevin's brother Charles has always been convinced of his innocence, and to this day, works relentlessly to clear Kevin's name," the description reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Quanita and Quentin Reeves are Marichell's cousins who were six and four at the time of the shooting, and they claim Kardashian's team never reached out to them for an interview.

One police report obtained by the Skims founder revealed that Quanita had called the killer Bruce, which she said was a "mistake" after surgery in the hospital, adding that she was "scared and confused" after what took place.

"She did not contact us, not one time. If Kim Kardashian wants to get involved, she should come and meet us face-to-face," Quentin told Daily Mail.com.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Contrastingly, sources close to the podcast say this is not true. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Spotify for comment.

"We saw it with our own eyes. You don't forget something like that. I don't care what Kim Kardashian says — Kevin did it," Quentin doubled down.

"Why doesn't Kim Kardashian come out here to Ohio?" Quentin asked, alleging, "She wants to get him out to make her look better."

Quanita said they first heard from the team on October 3 when the podcast went live, claiming she got notice from a producer.

The first two episodes focus on Keith's alleged alibi, including that he was not properly questioned by police. He was going to be executed in 2010 but former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland commuted his death sentence to life without parole.

Keith said he was at his aunt's house at the time of the crime, which some family members corroborated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kardashian addressed Keith's case and said she is convinced of his innocence.

"Well, the main thing that really stuck out was that someone can be convicted of a crime, let alone a triple homicide, without any physical evidence linking him to the crime and he was sentenced to death," she shared.

"Usually, you think of the victims and their families and how their lives are affected, but there are other victims if someone is wrongfully accused of something," Kardashian added. "It doesn't just affect their life; it affects their entire family's life."