4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
This Street Might Have the Best Trick or Treating in Michigan
Finding the best places to go trick or treating is key for the Halloween season. When it comes to Halloween, kids around the country have hopes of bringing home bags and bags full of their favorite candy. In order to do that, you have to find the best places to visit to maximize your candy collection.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Can You Pronounce or Know Where MI’s Least-Populated Municipality Is?
Michigan's least populated municipality is even tough for Michiganders to pronounce. Anyone that has lived in Michigan or visited this great state knows that many of the names of cities, streets, and more are difficult to pronounce. When it comes to Michigan's least populated municipality, that idea holds true. The...
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
Does Michigan Have Mountains?
Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
multihousingnews.com
Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan
The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
wcsx.com
Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
Buried Ghost Town: Singapore, Michigan
Michigan has dozens of ghost towns dating back to pre-statehood, post-statehood and Civil War eras. Many of which you'll find in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan -- mining towns of yester-year. There's one ghost town you can't see anymore, but still exists on the Westside of the state near Saugatuck:...
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
