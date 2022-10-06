ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 inmates involved in fight at southern Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Twenty inmates were involved in a fight at a southern Nevada prison Sunday night, Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday. According to NDOC, the altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. NDOC said the altercation was contained around 6:15 p.m. with offenders involved evaluated, treated and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape

The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. Metro Police say they arrested three people for...
Crime & Safety
Opinion of Jara key difference between trustee and the former state legislator challenging her

Incumbent Danielle Ford (left) and Irene Bustamante Adams are competing to represent District F on the Clark County School Board (Ford photo courtesy CCSD, Bustamante Adams photo courtesy of candidate) Policy, politics and progressive commentary. People are also reading…. If anyone thought Clark County School Board Trustee Danielle Ford would...
Public Safety
Las Vegas carpool lane hours to change under pilot program

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas carpool lanes soon will be open to any driver during overnight hours for the next year-and-a-half. The Nevada Department of Transportation will start an 18-month pilot program this month where even a lone driver can travel in carpool lanes or HOV lanes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
