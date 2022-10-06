Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Altercation between around 20 prisoners breaks out at High Desert State Prison
CLARK COUNTY, Nevada (KOLO) - An altercation involving around 20 prisoners broke out at High Desert State Prison on Sunday, officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections say. The altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. and lasted around two minutes before being subdued. All offenders were evaluated, treated and secured...
Fox5 KVVU
20 inmates involved in fight at southern Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Twenty inmates were involved in a fight at a southern Nevada prison Sunday night, Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday. According to NDOC, the altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. NDOC said the altercation was contained around 6:15 p.m. with offenders involved evaluated, treated and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.
theeastcountygazette.com
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. Metro Police say they arrested three people for...
On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo
As Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has campaigned for governor, he has cast himself as a moderate Republican who has devoted his life to protecting Nevadans. The post On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Elko Daily Free Press
North Las Vegas police fatally shoot armed man in Halloween mask
LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Police say an officer shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at people while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities spoke at a media briefing Monday night, just hours after the fatal shooting near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson gave statements on the stabbing spree suspect following his first court appearance Friday afternoon. For the first time, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios made his court appearance. Police say Barrios stabbed 8 people near the Wynn Thursday morning, two were killed.
Inmates at Nevada prison mailed ‘powdery substance’ to Las Vegas courthouse, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two inmates at Ely State Prison sent mail containing a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The mail was delivered on Friday and Monday. The substance in one envelope was identified as harmless, and the other substance has not been identified, NDOC said. […]
Las Vegas man accused of killing victim with brick says he will become serial killer
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally beating a man with a brick and telling authorities he will become a serial killer if he’s released from jail. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 3...
Elko Daily Free Press
Opinion of Jara key difference between trustee and the former state legislator challenging her
Incumbent Danielle Ford (left) and Irene Bustamante Adams are competing to represent District F on the Clark County School Board (Ford photo courtesy CCSD, Bustamante Adams photo courtesy of candidate) Policy, politics and progressive commentary. People are also reading…. If anyone thought Clark County School Board Trustee Danielle Ford would...
Suspect in Las Vegas Strip attack not U.S. citizen, DA says
Steve Wolfson, the Clark County District Attorney, confirmed that the information gathered about Yoni Barrios, who is accused of an attack on eight victims along the Las Vegas Strip, indicates that Barrios is not a U.S. citizen.
Police investigate fatal crash in Henderson
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal Henderson crash in the south valley.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Babysitter charged in 5-year-old boy’s death agrees to plea deal
A 23-year-old babysitter charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy has agreed to a plea deal, according to court records.
Police find gun at local elementary school
Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest valley
Police said they located a vehicle on W. Charleston Boulevard, just east of Cimarron Road, with three suspects around 12:33 a.m. Police said they were conducting a follow-up investigation, at the time, and the vehicle fled.
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
Elko Daily Free Press
Las Vegas carpool lane hours to change under pilot program
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas carpool lanes soon will be open to any driver during overnight hours for the next year-and-a-half. The Nevada Department of Transportation will start an 18-month pilot program this month where even a lone driver can travel in carpool lanes or HOV lanes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing
Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).
FOX Reno
Traffic stop in eastern Nevada leads to discovery of more than 20 pounds of meth, cocaine
ELY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A traffic stop in eastern Nevada lead to the discovery of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine. The Nevada State Police made a traffic stop on a car on US-6 at mile marker 37 in White Pine County for a speeding violation.
