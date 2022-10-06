Read full article on original website
Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Tony Khan On Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, Talks His Own TV Appearances
During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tony Khan recently weighed in his occasional appearances on AEW TV and whether Rampage will ever end going live weekly. Khan has made a handful of appearances on TV and he talked about his strategy of when he decides to do so, while also noting that Rampage will be live more often at least through Full Gear. You can check out some highlights below:
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
Update On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
A new report has an update on Ronda Rousey and the Brawling Brutes’ official alignments in WWE. PWInsider reports that Rousey is now officially listed as a heel on internal rosters, a direction that has been teased for her on TV for a while now. In addition, the trio...
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
Brett Lauderdale Praises Omos’ ‘Reboot’ on WWE Raw, Wants to Use Him in GCW
– In a post on Twitter during last night’s WWE Raw, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale had high praise for Omos’ squash match against two jobbers. He also indicated he hopes WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon will let him bring Omos into GCW. He wrote, “I’m all in on the...
Syuri Kondo Names Talent She Wants Matches Against
Speaking recently with MMAMania, World of STARDOM Champion Syuri Kondo shared her future goals and listed a few people she would like as opponents. Not only would she like to face down old rivals, but the wrestler has some new targets she’d like to test herself against. “I want...
WWE News: The Boogeyman Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return, Playlist of Bray Wyatt’s Most Chilling Moments
– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman took note of the return of Bray Wyatt last night at Extreme Rules. Earlier today, he posted some photos of himself and The Fiend, along with one of him meeting Wyatt. It also reads, “Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha.” you can check out his tweet below.
Cary Silkin Reflects on ROH Losing Millions, Why He Kept It Going
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former ROH owner Cary Silkin discussed his time as owner of the company. According to Silkin, he confirmed the company lost millions of dollars during his time as owner. He also discussed the company’s time being broadcast on HDNet (now AXS TV). Below are some highlights.
Bray Wyatt’s Extreme Rules Return Does Big Social Media Numbers
Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules last night has already done big numbers on social media. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases, and PWInsider has some metrics on Wyatt’s return in regards to WWE’s social media accounts.
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
NXT Star Reportedly At WWE Raw Taping
A new report reveals that a WWE NXT star is at tonight’s taping of Raw. PWInsider reports that Carmelo Hayes worked tonight’s WWE Main Event taping in a match against Cedric Alexander. The results from the Main Event taping are not yet in. Hayes is competing in the...
White Rabbit Costumes Spotted In Philadelphia Ahead of WWE Extreme Rules
PWInsider reports that several people wearing White Rabbit costumes have been spotted outside of and inside the Wells Fargo Center. The venue is the host of tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV in Philadelphia. There have also been flyers and word puzzles with the white rabbit theme given out for the storyline. White Rabbit masks were also given to fans.
Tonight’s WWE RAW Nearly Sold Out After Surge In Sales
WWE is doing very well with ticket sales lately and tonight’s WWE RAW in Brooklyn is no exception. According to WrestleTix, the show has only 419 tickets left, and is nearly sold out. Accounting for walk-up sales, it’s possible that it will be sold out by the time it airs. 10,124 tickets have been sold out of 10,124. There’s been a lot of sales in the past week.
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
UFC
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.10.22 – Seth Rollins Celebrates His US Title Win and More!
-Well, that was an eventful RAW. Let’s get to it!. -We start with the DX hype video that played leading up to tonight’s RAW with the DX reunion that closed the show tied in. They have two words for us!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and...
WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Logo at Extreme Rules
– During tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler came out to introduce the logo for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 logo for Philadelphia. As previously reported, WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2024. The event will take place...
Spoiler On Big Name & Others Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A big name is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar is in fact backstage at tonight’s show, as some rumors have suggested. PWInsider also notes that former ROH stars Vincent and Dutch from The Righteous are backstage...
