WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
WIBW
Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
WIBW
RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have opened an investigation after around $2,100 was stolen from a woman’s apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officials were called to a home in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
WIBW
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified. The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. Officials were called to a home in the 200...
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
KVOE
Review hearing ahead for Emporia shooting suspect
One of two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia this past summer has a review hearing in Lyon County District Court this week. Shedrick Williams has an attorney review hearing in front of Judge Doug Jones at 1:30 pm. Both Williams and co-defendant Keno Hopkins have preliminary hearings Oct. 26.
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
WIBW
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspects who were arrested for a Jackson Co. car chase and theft have been identified as an 18- and 19-year-old from Holton. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the two men who were arrested early Monday morning, Oct. 10, in connection to a car chase near Mayetta and the theft of a vehicle.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after another resident’s medical emergency was found to be the result of a homicide. The Topeka Police Department says that Elisha Rahfiki Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after officers opened a homicide investigation over the weekend. Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Knox Ave. with reports of a medical emergency.
Kansas deputy’s car hit, driver arrested for DUI
A western Kansas deputy is okay after their vehicle was hit by a drunk driver early Sunday morning.
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify, speak with man connected to burglary
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking to speak to a man in connection with a recent burglary. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says officials are attempting to identify an individual they would like to speak to in connection to an early October burglary,. RCPD said the man...
WIBW
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a car Monday night. Topeka Police responded just before 8 p.m. to the area of SW 29th and Villa West Dr. They say the two walkers suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive. The driver was not hurt.
Man found guilty in 2 incidents where he terrorized his victims
A Tonganoxie, Kansas, man was convicted Friday after forcing one family's car to crash into a tree and screaming he would hurt a customer in a store.
KMBC.com
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
WIBW
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder in Downtown Topeka on Friday, September 30. Law enforcement officials said Cody Degand, 26, of Topeka was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. for the murder of John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka. TPD said Degand is being charged with 1st Degree Murder.
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
