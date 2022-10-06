ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man fatally struck by truck near Times Square: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan, Kala Rama
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WGaq_0iOk1cPH00

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man in his 40s was fatally struck by a truck carrying construction equipment in Manhattan on Thursday morning, police said.

The man was crossing the street at Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street when he was hit, officials said. He was found unconscious at the scene and was later pronounced deceased.

A man working at a falafel cart at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street said he was the first to see the aftermath. He witnessed the driver stop in the crosswalk and look under his truck, realizing what happened.

Tony Cinquegrana, who manages buildings on the block, also witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

“I heard somebody scream,” Cinquegrana said. “I saw the aftermath … It was pretty gruesome.”

Police were still working to identify the victim. There was a woman with the man when the collision happened who was uninjured. Police said they hope she can help provide identification.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and was being interviewed by police. It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed in the pedestrian’s death.

White Cap, which owns the truck, released a statement after the crash.

“We are extremely saddened by the pedestrian fatality that occurred late this morning in Manhattan involving a Kenseal truck. We are currently cooperating with law enforcement to aid in their investigation,” the statement read.

Eighth Avenue, just a block away from Times Square, has reopened after being shut down for multiple hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Girl, 17, fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot inside an East New York apartment building late Monday, according to authorities. Raelynn Cameron, of Queens, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest by cops responding to a 911 call around 10:55 p.m. at the building on Eldert Lane near Dumont […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman arrested for fatal stabbing on MTA bus: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 42-year-old Bronx woman was arrested after the fatal stabbing of 55-year-old Lamont Barkley on board a BX19 bus Sunday evening. Mayor Eric Adams reacted to Barkley’s death, saying, “My heart goes out to the family of the victim.” Barkley’s friend and neighbor Willie Pope told PIX11 News, “He […]
BRONX, NY
NY1

Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train

Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed aboard Bronx bus, NYPD says

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest aboard an MTA bus Sunday night in Mott Haven, according to police, marking one of at least three assaults in New York City’s transit system in a matter of hours. Lamont Barkley, 55, was riding the BX19 bus near East 149th […]
BRONX, NY
insideedition.com

Caught on Camera: Police Say Pair of Thieves Steal $50,000 in Cash & Jewelry From NYC Home

The NYPD says that a pair of crooks broke into a home in Queens, New York City with an agenda. Police say the two got in by smashing a rear sliding door. When it was all said and done, police say the two men made off with more than $50,000 worth of cash and jewelry. Now cops are looking for the suspects and need your help finding them. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Midtown Manhattan#Times Square#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Eighth Avenue
PIX11

Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources

Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider hit in head with pair of scissors

NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PIX11

Suspect sought for defacing Greek Orthodox church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police seek a suspect who allegedly defaced a Greek Orthodox church in Brooklyn back in July, authorities said Tuesday. The perpetrator used a ladder to scale the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church at 1724 Ave. P and marked the church banner and building facade with black graffiti, police said. The incident occurred […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy