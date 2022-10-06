Man fatally struck by truck near Times Square: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man in his 40s was fatally struck by a truck carrying construction equipment in Manhattan on Thursday morning, police said.

The man was crossing the street at Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street when he was hit, officials said. He was found unconscious at the scene and was later pronounced deceased.

A man working at a falafel cart at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street said he was the first to see the aftermath. He witnessed the driver stop in the crosswalk and look under his truck, realizing what happened.

Tony Cinquegrana, who manages buildings on the block, also witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

“I heard somebody scream,” Cinquegrana said. “I saw the aftermath … It was pretty gruesome.”

Police were still working to identify the victim. There was a woman with the man when the collision happened who was uninjured. Police said they hope she can help provide identification.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and was being interviewed by police. It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed in the pedestrian’s death.

White Cap, which owns the truck, released a statement after the crash.

“We are extremely saddened by the pedestrian fatality that occurred late this morning in Manhattan involving a Kenseal truck. We are currently cooperating with law enforcement to aid in their investigation,” the statement read.

Eighth Avenue, just a block away from Times Square, has reopened after being shut down for multiple hours.

