Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
KIMT
Man, 77, arrested and injured after semi rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 77-year-old man was injured and is facing multiple driving-related offenses following a semi rollover Sunday night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Kuykendall, of Forest City, was driving at Thrush Ave. and 250th St. when the tractor-trailer overturned. He was taken...
KIMT
Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.
951thebull.com
Fire Prevention Week 2022 Emphasizes Escape Plans
National Fire Prevention Week began Sunday (10.09) and marks the safety campaign’s 100th year. Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says this year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. When developing your escape plan, Whipple says time is of the essence. Whipple also reminds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
A superstar on the University of Iowa basketball team has just signed a major sponsorship deal. Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus apartment, did not die as a result of a crime. Cyberattack hits Des Moines International Airport's website. Updated: 6 hours ago.
951thebull.com
Final “Town of Colors” Mural for 2022 in Charles City Almost Done
The final of four murals to be painted in 2022 as part of Charles City’s “Town of Colors” campaign could be completed by the end of the week. The initial murals were painted last year on the southside of First Citizens Bank and the north side of Snap Fitness. This summer, murals were finished around RAGBRAI at the Charles City Whitewater course by Matt Litwin of Minneapolis and on the southside of the Wisconsin Street apartments by Britt Flood of North Carolina.
951thebull.com
North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim
A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
yourfortdodge.com
Family Hunts For Answers In Disappearance of Former Eagle Grove Woman
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Alpha Media News will be spending this week focusing on those lost or missing due to the actions of a violent ex. How long could you go without answers if a loved one was missing?. A month, a year? For the family of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Saw Something Very Unique in My Front Yard
I enjoy the holiday season, but to me, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are manageable. They're not too hot, not too cold (yet). The air is crisp, and the leaves are changing in the Midwest. Well, they're supposed to be changing anyway. This weekend...
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Charged with Arson
–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
951thebull.com
Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 10-10-22
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Mayor Bobby Schwickerath on our topics involving the LOST tax, yard waste pickup and a reminder of winter snow removal procedures.
951thebull.com
IUB Denies Request for Carbon Pipeline Environmental Study
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has denied a request for an environmental impact study for an underground carbon capture pipeline, which includes a section that would cross north Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions proposed “Midwest Carbon Express” pipeline would begin its easternmost branch with the Homeland Energy Solutions ethanol plant between...
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County to Re-Interview Candidates for Ambulance Director
The search for a director of Chickasaw County’s public ambulance service will continue. Last week, the Board of Supervisors, minus Steven Breitbach, went into closed sessions to interview three applicants for the post. Breitbach excused himself from the hiring process because he is related to one of the candidates, who were not identified.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
951thebull.com
Charles City Chamber, AAUW Host Candidate Forums Wednesday, Thursday
The public can hear from candidates for the contested Floyd County Supervisor, Iowa House and Iowa Senate races during a pair of candidate forums next week. The candidate forums Wednesday (10.12) and Thursday (10.13) at the Charles City Senior Center are hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Forums both nights begin at 7 p.m.
951thebull.com
Third Down Woes
An upward trending UNI (2-3) hosted Illinois State (2-2) for this year’s homecoming game in Cedar Falls. The Panthers were coming off of a 20-14 win over Indiana State and looking to continue rolling in game two of their current four game home stand. With two wins the previous two weeks the Panthers were looking to get themselves back to even on their overall season record. Unfortunately, the Redbirds had other plans.
Comments / 0