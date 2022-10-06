ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

KIMT

Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
