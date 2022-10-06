ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Register Citizen

Overtime drives up Manchester police and fire payrolls, data shows

MANCHESTER — Police officers and firefighters topped the town’s payroll for the last fiscal year, with significant overtime tallied for many employees in both departments. Police Lt. Robert Stanford was the town’s highest-paid employee for fiscal year 2021-22, according to data obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group through a Freedom of Information Act request. Stanford’s regular wages were $113,874.52, plus $92,706.10 in overtime for a total of $206,580.62, the data shows.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in its effort to decide on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by “crisis actors.”. Roughly an hour into their second full...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Teens, 16, arrested in Wethersfield school bus stop assault and robbery

WETHERSFIELD — Police said they have arrested two teenagers in last month’s assault and robbery of a student waiting for a school bus. The 16-year-olds were expected to appear Tuesday in juvenile court in Middletown on charges of second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny, police said. They also were charged with conspiracy to commit each of the crimes.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man beaten to death in Hartford's 31st homicide of year

HARTFORD — A man was beaten to death behind a Park Street building early Tuesday in the city's 31st homicide of the year, police said. The man was found behind a building at 700 Park St. suffering from blunt-force trauma to the face, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man, 29, stabbed to death on Whalley Avenue

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old city man they say was stabbed to death Monday evening on Whalley Avenue. New Haven police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died. The stabbing occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Whalley between Whittlesey and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project

TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Consultant: Bridgeport's streets need $92M in repairs, upkeep

BRIDGEPORT — The city needs to spend a minimum of $7.5 million a year to tackle a backlog of over $92 million worth of road repairs necessary to maintain Bridgeport's streets in modest condition. That was the conclusion of a recent "pavement management" study Mayor Joe Ganim's administration commissioned...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

TD Bank in Fairfield robbed by man wearing Air Jordan sneakers, police say

FAIRFIELD — Local police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on Post Road. Police said dispatchers at the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting a robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road. The male suspect allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the teller.
FAIRFIELD, CT

