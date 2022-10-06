Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Overtime drives up Manchester police and fire payrolls, data shows
MANCHESTER — Police officers and firefighters topped the town’s payroll for the last fiscal year, with significant overtime tallied for many employees in both departments. Police Lt. Robert Stanford was the town’s highest-paid employee for fiscal year 2021-22, according to data obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group through a Freedom of Information Act request. Stanford’s regular wages were $113,874.52, plus $92,706.10 in overtime for a total of $206,580.62, the data shows.
Register Citizen
Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in its effort to decide on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by “crisis actors.”. Roughly an hour into their second full...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
Register Citizen
Police: Teens, 16, arrested in Wethersfield school bus stop assault and robbery
WETHERSFIELD — Police said they have arrested two teenagers in last month’s assault and robbery of a student waiting for a school bus. The 16-year-olds were expected to appear Tuesday in juvenile court in Middletown on charges of second-degree robbery, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny, police said. They also were charged with conspiracy to commit each of the crimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
New Haven man pleads not guilty to federal carjacking charges, awaits hearing to discuss release
A New Haven man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging he stole cars from Uber drivers and other residents at gunpoint, according to federal records. The plea comes a little more than a week before Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker, 19, of New Haven, is expected to appear in court again to discuss whether he can be released from custody.
Register Citizen
Police: Man beaten to death in Hartford's 31st homicide of year
HARTFORD — A man was beaten to death behind a Park Street building early Tuesday in the city's 31st homicide of the year, police said. The man was found behind a building at 700 Park St. suffering from blunt-force trauma to the face, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Register Citizen
Police investigating series of armed robberies in New London County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Law enforcement agencies in southeastern Connecticut are investigating a series of armed robberies in New London County on Friday night that seem to be pointing to the same suspect. Within less than two hours, at least six armed robberies...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man, 29, stabbed to death on Whalley Avenue
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old city man they say was stabbed to death Monday evening on Whalley Avenue. New Haven police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died. The stabbing occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Whalley between Whittlesey and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Quinnipiac University grads killed in Boston crash were 'inseparable,' professor says
HAMDEN — Two Quinnipiac University graduates who died over the weekend were "the closest of friends" who "aspired to do great things in physical therapy," a former professor said Tuesday. Urushi Madani and Delanie Fekert, both 25, were killed Saturday after the ride-share vehicle they were passengers in was...
Register Citizen
Hartford 'erratic' driving dispute led to bystander's death, warrant shows
HARTFORD — A dispute over "erratic" driving led to the slaying of a bystander in May, court documents released last week show. Jose Estrada, 23, has been charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the death of Guillermo Gonzalez, 60. According to the warrant for his arrest,...
Register Citizen
Good Samaritan brings Hartford shooting victim to fire station for help, police say
HARTFORD — A wounded 19-year-old showed up at a city firehouse Monday after he had been shot, police said. He is expected to survive, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert signaling gunfire in the 200-block of Barbour Street in the North...
Register Citizen
First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project
TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
CT streamlines food truck vendor permits for some health districts, including Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The state Department of Health is streamlining the way food truck vendors pull permits to operate by removing a lot of the red tape that, until recently, was required for every municipality in which vendors sell their wares. Those businesses operating within 13 Connecticut health districts will...
Register Citizen
3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
Register Citizen
Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 1 - Oct. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 12-year-old boy in 2018
BRIDGEPORT — A 22-year-old man is facing up to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a 12-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting nearly four years ago. Dressed in a white prison jumpsuit, Tajay Chambers showed no emotion as he stood before Superior Court Judge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford
MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
Register Citizen
Litchfield's Katalyst Kennels serves families, law enforcement with dogs trained for K9 units, narcotics detection
LITCHFIELD — A sign in front of Katalyst Kennels shows the face of a black Labrador retriever and the words, “Welcome. We already know you’re here.”. Judging from the spontaneous canine chorus from inside the building at 568 Torrington Road when a visitor arrives, the sign is accurate.
Register Citizen
Consultant: Bridgeport's streets need $92M in repairs, upkeep
BRIDGEPORT — The city needs to spend a minimum of $7.5 million a year to tackle a backlog of over $92 million worth of road repairs necessary to maintain Bridgeport's streets in modest condition. That was the conclusion of a recent "pavement management" study Mayor Joe Ganim's administration commissioned...
Register Citizen
TD Bank in Fairfield robbed by man wearing Air Jordan sneakers, police say
FAIRFIELD — Local police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on Post Road. Police said dispatchers at the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting a robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road. The male suspect allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the teller.
Comments / 0