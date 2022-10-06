Rockford man sentenced to 6 months in jail for child sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anthony Bahena, 28, has pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual abuse after he abused a victim under 17-years-old.

According to the Rockford Police Department, detectives were advised of the crime on Thursday, July 29th.

During the investigation, police learned the female victim was allegedly sexually abused by Bahena. Police say Bahena and the victim were known to each other.

Bahena was arrested on Wednesday, August 11th and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Possession of Child Pornography.

The child pornography charges were dismissed. Bahena pleaded guilty to the sex abuse charges and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 24 months probation.

