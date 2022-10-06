After advocating for gun legislation following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took 21 lives, Matthew McConaughey is calling for politicians to take a “bipartisan approach” to issues that are political sticking points. The actor and Uvalde native details a trip to his hometown immediately following the Robb Elementary mass shooting in May and his subsequent efforts to encourage bipartisan legislation promoting what he calls “gun responsibility” in Washington, D.C. in a new essay for Esquire. McConaughey celebrates the eventual success of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a bill that passed in both the House of Representatives and Senate and...

