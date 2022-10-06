Young Adults Are Now More Neurotic, Less Agreeable, Study Finds: The Pandemic May Have ‘Disrupted Maturity'

Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
What If You Could Rewrite All Your Bad Memories? It's Now Possible, Say Neuroscientists, Thanks to Differing Brain Cells
Neuroscientists studying positive and negative memories have discovered that memory is more reconstructive than a video recording of the past. Now research indicates that our brains possess the distinct ability to "mold and update memories to make them less potent, especially if it is something scary or traumatic." [i]
Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor
Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’
Women feel more anxious about paying bills and household costs and depressed about the cost-of-living crisis than men, a survey suggests. The cost-of-living crunch is having a disproportionate impact on women’s mental health, the British Psychological Society (BPS) warned. YouGov polled 2,006 adults in Britain between September 6 and...
NBC Miami
42% of Americans Say Money Negatively Impacts Their Mental Health. Here's What an Advisor Suggests for Financial Security
October 10 is World Mental Health Day, and the 2022 World Mental Health Day theme is, "Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority." Finances are a huge stressor for many, and if you want to make mental health a priority, alleviating some of the anxiety surrounding money management is a good place to start.
PsyPost
Machiavellianism is associated with bullshitting, according to new psychology research
People high in Machiavellianism are more likely to engage in bullshitting, or distorting the truth to achieve their own ends, according to new research published in the British Journal of Social Psychology. The study also indicates that a facet of Machiavellianism is linked to a reduced receptivity to bullshit. The...
MedicalXpress
Discovery of a new function of the cerebellum
The cerebellum is known primarily for regulation of movement. Researchers at the University of Basel have now discovered that the cerebellum also plays an important role in remembering emotional experiences. The study appears in the journal PNAS. Both positive and negative emotional experiences are stored particularly well in memory. This...
Comments / 0