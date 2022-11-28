ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon’s High-Tech Fitness Mirror is Half Off for Cyber Monday

By Oscar Hartzog
 2 days ago

If you’re setting up a home gym — or streamlining an existing one — fitness mirrors should be among the first pieces of equipment you consider buying (maybe even before a treadmill or rowing machine ). And right now, one of the best fitness mirrors is heavily discounted: The Lululemon Studio , previously called Mirror, is on sale for Cyber Monday for a whopping 50% less than retail with code CYBER22 .

Normally $1,495, the Lululemon Studio’s current discount knocks $750 off the retail price, bringing your total to just $745 . And to sweeten the deal, Lululemon threw in free delivery. That makes the Studio significantly less expensive than its competition, and one of the best fitness mirror deals you’ll see anywhere.

Fitness mirrors, for the unfamiliar, are essentially high-tech windows to virtual workout studios, disguised as chic full-length mirrors when not in use. On the screen, you’ll be able to watch fitness classes, follow along with detailed stats, and get feedback on your form via a built-in camera. Then, when you’re finished, just switch off the screen and check yourself out in the mirror; there’s no clutter or bulky equipment to tidy up.

The currently-discounted Studio mirror is one of the sleekest, most streamlined examples of these new workout devices. Formerly called Mirror, Lululemon purchased the brand and is now rebranding to Lululemon Studio.

Made of a carbon steel frame, the device can be leaned against a wall using a minimal floor stand, or mounted on the wall. Once you turn on the 43-inch HD display, you’ll have access to over 10,000 classes — both live and on-demand — in over 60 categories from yoga to boxing to strength training.

All classes are taught by expert trainers and, in live classes, they can check your form through the device’s front-facing camera and give feedback using built-in speakers. You can even get one-on-one personal training for $40 a session.

In short, the Studio lets you get expert training in your favorite discipline right at home. If you want to upgrade your workouts, check out the Lululuemon Studio companion weights and heart monitor here . You can also get the mirror as a bundle with different amounts of equipment here .

If you’ve been thinking of setting up a home gym, this Mirror discount is certainly worth checking out. Just use code CYBER22 to slash $750 off the retail price and get free delivery.

Community Policy