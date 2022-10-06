ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Family of man who died in police custody settles lawsuit with city of Rochester

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YNwZ_0iOjzthw00

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The family of Daniel Prude, a Black man whose March 2020 death under police restraint sparked protests in upstate New York, has agreed to a $12 million wrongful death settlement with the city of Rochester, Mayor Malik Evans said on Thursday.

The city admitted no wrongdoing as part of the agreement with Prude's estate, which Evans said would allow Rochester, a city with 200,000 residents, to avoid a costly court battle.

"Given the costs of continued litigation, this settlement was the best decision," Evans said in a statement. "It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community."

The agreement is believed to be the largest civil rights settlement in the city's history, according to Matthew Piers, a lawyer for the family.

"No purely monetary settlement can truly address the fundamental problem of police violence that underlies this tragic case," he said in a statement. "Policing in this country must be reformed to be more humane."

In September 2020, Prude's family had released body-worn camera footage it had obtained showing Prude naked, lying in a dark, snowy street, being restrained by officers. A mesh "spit hood" had been placed over his head after he told officers he was infected with the coronavirus.

After release of the video, the head of Rochester’s police union, Michael Mazzeo, defended the officers, saying that they had followed protocols in using a hood to restrain Prude.

The footage led to a round of protests in Rochester against police violence and racial injustice. It came months after nationwide demonstrations triggered by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last year, the Prude family filed the lawsuit in federal court alleging that the officers caused Prude's death by restraining him when he was dealing with a mental health crisis.

In the suit, the family said the city was responsible for his death, alleging it had failed to properly train its officers and hold them accountable for wrongdoing.

Seven officers involved were suspended from the force as state Attorney General Letitia James led an investigation into the incident. Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary resigned amid protests days after the video's release.

In February 2021, a grand jury declined to indict any of the officers.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 13

Don Krueger
4d ago

Man did not die in police custody. Man died two weeks later at a hospital DUE TO DRUG OVERDOSE.

Reply(4)
7
Related
13 WHAM

Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime

Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing

Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
ems1.com

3 N.Y. EMS providers, 1 patient hurt in hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three EMS providers and the patient they were transporting in an AMR ambulance were injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run incident, WHEC reported. Police said that the ambulance and an SUV collided after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard and that the SUV driver ran away afterward.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Syracuse.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Letitia James
iheart.com

Police Release the Name of the City's Latest Homicide Victim

Rochester police have released the name of the city's latest homicide victim. Thirty-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. was shot late Friday night in a parking lot behind an apartment building on East Main Street, near Goodman. Police say Overton lived in the building. He is the city's 66th homicide victim this...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#According To Matthew
nypressnews.com

Prosecutor’s expert told grand jury police did not kill Daniel Prude

Prosecutors overseeing a grand jury investigation into the death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, undercut the case for criminal charges with testimony from a medical expert who said three police officers who held Prude to the ground until he stopped breathing didn’t do anything wrong.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester Drug Take Back Event Over The Weekend

UMRC and the New York State Police collaborated over the weekend for the annual “Drug take back day”. It was reported that there were over 50 bags of unused drugs collected at the event. https://www.whec.com/top-news/drug-take-back-day-people-across-the-city-dropped-off-their-unused-prescription-drugs/
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Reuters

Reuters

622K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy