Only One Casino In North Dakota ALREADY Offers Sports Books.
North Dakota Tribes are moving to obtain exclusive rights to online sports betting when it comes to the state. Tell everybody AP News... The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator.
Gate City Bank Board Chairman Steve Swiontek aims for "civil discourse" if elected to North Dakota State Senate
(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate running for state senate in Fargo's new District 10 says he'll work to ensure "civil discourse" in state government if elected. "You and I may disagree on some things, but I think it is important that we can walk away from the table and still be able to work on another issue down the road, and I think that is so important to have that in the legislature," said Steve Swiontek.
North Dakota weekly COVID cases stay under one thousand
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's weekly COVID-19 case count is staying below a thousand. There were just over 975 newly confirmed cases in the state in the last weekly report. Federal health officials classify only Sheridan County as being at high risk for transmission, down from three counties last week.
North Dakota House candidate charged with punching boyfriend, ripping hair
(Valley City, ND) -- A Democratic-NPL candidate for the North Dakota House has been released from custody, but faces assault charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss allegedly punched her boyfriend and ripped out some of his hair over the weekend. Huss is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident, which...
Fargo attorneys advocate on behalf of ballot measure to legalize marijuana use in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo attorneys, including one who previously served as a law enforcement officer, are advocating on behalf of Measure 2, which if approved by voters, would allow North Dakotans, 21 and older, to possess and purchase small amounts of marijuana. "My views have been formed by being...
North Dakota Native American Brewer Featured On The Today Show
Native Americans were celebrated across the country Monday. Inspiring stories were being shared and this time; one of our own North Dakotans was able to tell hers. This Mandan Hidatsa Arikara woman (and now beer maker) has succeeded in countless ways and is now using Native American culture and history to give others a taste via the brews crafted at Bow & Arrow Brewing Company.
‘We have the solutions to climate change’: ND leaders meet in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Government and energy leaders met at Bismarck State College Monday to discuss issues facing North Dakota’s energy sector. Hundreds came together to hear leaders discuss hot-button issues. The top of their list: climate change. “We have the solutions in this room for climate change and...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
North Dakota receives state financial reporting award
Bismarck, N.D. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2021 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR). “Our ACFR team has long been known for their...
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
The Best Gifts For The North Dakota Hunter
Gifts That Won't "Break The Bank" For The Hunter In Your Life!
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
North Dakota Land Board Announces Successful Completion ofMissouri River Acreage Adjustment Project – Part I
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands (Land Board) today announced the successful completion of Part I of the River Acreage Adjustment Project, which returned a net of approximately $120 million to North Dakota private mineral owners and oil and gas operators.
37 Great Actresses from our Great State
Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other […]
A minor change has been made to the states critical race theory rules after a public hearing
One issue the department is dealing with lies in the definition itself.
Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt
WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
Pheasant Opener Saturday! The ND POSTED Laws To Know
Know The ND Laws This Fall For Posted & Trespassing!
