ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

TL;DR:

  • The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger discussed John Lennon’s death.
  • He recalled how the media reacted to the murder.
  • Jagger also inducted The Beatles into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JawQB_0iOjziFB00
The Beatles’ John Lennon | Ron Howard/Redferns

The Rolling Stones ‘ Mick Jagger discussed John Lennon’s death . He felt the former Beatle’s murder was “ironic.” In addition, he revealed what he thought about John on a personal level.

The details of John Lennon’s death

According to History.com , John was shot four times on December 8, 1980 by Mark David Chapman. He died en route to the hospital. He was 40 years old.

Earlier that day, John gave Chapman an autograph. Chapman stayed at the crime scene until his arrest. John’s death triggered public displays of mourning across the globe.

RELATED: How John Lennon’s Murder Changed the Horror Film ‘My Bloody Valentine’

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger said John Lennon was murdered after ‘he had found a place to be on his own’

During a 1995 interview with Rolling Stone , Jagger revealed what he thought when he learned of John’s death. “I was very sad and surprised,” he recalled. “And it was all so horribly ironic.

“He thought he had found a place to be on his own, have this life, and he was quite taken with the idea that he was no longer in The Beatles, that he didn’t have to have a lot of protection, bodyguards,” Jagger continued.

“He used to tell me how he would go in a cab in New York — go in a f****** yellow cab. Which, as you know, is probably to be avoided if you’ve got more than $10.” Jagger was asked if John’s death had a special “personal resonance” for him. “I just felt very sad for the loss of someone that I loved very much,” he said.

Jagger discussed the journalistic reaction to the murder. “I didn’t write it up as a piece in The Guardian ,” he recalled. “I think journalists have this temptation to keep marking time lines. [ Laughs ] There are wall charts for children: dinosaurs end here, wooly mammoths here, and John Lennon dies here. You know?”

RELATED: The Beatles: John Lennon and Paul McCartney Used These 2 Words in Their Song Titles and Lyrics to Connect to Fans

What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger said at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

This was not the only time Jagger discussed The Beatles. In 1988, he inducted the Fab Four into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . During his speech, he said he couldn’t think of anything negative to say about the Fab Four.

Jagger opined England’s popular music had nothing to offer prior to the success of The Beatles. The frontman thanked The Beatles for paving the way for the success of other English artists in the United States.

Jagger saw John as a good friend and his career might not be the same without The Beatles.

RELATED: Marianne Faithfull Wanted All Royalties From a Song She Wrote With The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
Mark David Chapman
Person
John Lennon
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Rock Roll#The Rolling Stones#Tl#History Com#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
CELEBRITIES
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

202K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy