Read full article on original website
Related
4 Stunning Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. For those of you who love traveling and are always up for exploring new places, I have put together a list of four amazing beaches in Maine that are absolutely stunning and that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them.
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Maine?
It sounds like a stupid question, but think about it for a second!. I love checking out Maine Reddit each day, because there are so many questions posed that would never occur to me to ask ever. So, with that in mind, I came across one that interested me. When...
The Most Common Last Names in Maine, Is Yours One Of Them?
Have you ever wondered what the most commonly used names in Maine are? Well, I've got the list for you here!. These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage. Maine should receive an award for the beauty it brings during this time of year. The fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ENC Today
Best Ski Resort In Maine
Sugarloaf is a mountain resort in Maine that offers world-class skiing and snowboarding. The resort is located in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and is the largest ski area in the state. Sugarloaf has a summit elevation of 4,237 feet (1,293 meters) and a base elevation of 1,458 feet (445 meters). The resort has 156 trails, spread over 993 acres (4.01 square kilometers) of skiable terrain. The trails are segregated into five separate areas – the Tote Road Area, the Narrow Gauge Area, the Sugarloaf Park Area, the Spillway East Area, and the Spillway West Area. There are also three terrain parks – the South Ridge Terrain Park, the Main Street Terrain Park, and the Superpipe.
WMTW
Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale
WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
WGME
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization
Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
40 Things Leaf Peepers Say That Drive Mainers Batty
Here they come...the leaf peepers! They are arriving from all over the world by planes, trains, automobiles, and giant cruise ships!. It's amazing how little people from away know about Maine. Many people don't know that we are even a state!. Many have little clue when it comes to lobsters,...
observer-me.com
This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine
An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by $5.5 million. The mansion,...
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape
If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
Maine antlerless deer permits for sale on Oct. 11
MAINE, USA — Maine residents will be able to purchase antlerless deer permits beginning on Oct. 11. The permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Maine Department on Inland Fisheries & Wildlife website. The permit purchase date was rescheduled due to website issues. There...
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
The Biggest Pumpkin Ever Recorded in Maine is So Massive It Weighs Over 1 Ton
It's officially pumpkin spice season here in Maine, and that fun time of year where everything from a coffee to pizza is spiced just right for the season...if that's your thing. Of course, it also means it's time for the most talented farmers and growers to show off the amazing...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1