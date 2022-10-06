Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Mike Wilson column: Serious thought needed before voting
Are you ready? It’s time to give serious thought to who will represent us over the next term. There are four City Council seats, three School Board seats, Goodhue County sheriff and a state representative from District 20-A to be decided. These elections are critical to Red Wing’s future....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Church mouse: Once again on the rails
I took the train to Chicago. Well, one stop before downtown actually. It was on time, a little early even. But it seems the schedule has officially changed to run part of an hour later. Works for me. My husband sat on the outside bench with me for a few...
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Leadership, common sense
Vote Janie Farrar for City Council: Experience, leadership and common sense. I write in support of Janie Farrar for the at-large City Council position. I have known Janie for over 10 years and worked with her on various community boards. Janie has the experience, leadership skills, commitment to serve and...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Surprised by comments
I was surprised by the comments of four candidates for City Council suggesting that they did not understand the concept of systemic racism, or if they did, chose to deny it. Why? Acknowledging the possible existence of the institutional, more hidden side of discrimination is not a stain on a community; rather, failing to do so clearly is. And we cannot act to correct what we will not even examine.
Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to city's election worker software system
The City of Minneapolis is addressing new allegations against a software executive whose company makes the system the city uses to manage and schedule poll workers. Authorities arrested Eugene Yu, CEO of Michigan-based Konnech Inc., this week, alleging that Konnech violated its contract with L.A. County in California to securely maintain election worker information on servers in the United States.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Eden Prairie High School on lockdown after potential threat made towards student
Eden Prairie High School has been placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made to a student. Police said the school notified them around 12:45 p.m. of the possible threat. The school remains on lockdown Friday afternoon. According to Eden Prairie Schools, the lockdown is classified as a "stay-put"...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Tough on crime
Pam Altendorf has been volunteering countless hours for the citizens of our district for years now. She has served us well and fights for issues that concern the community on several levels – and won. As a result of our cities being destroyed by rioters and criminals returning to...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Oct. 10
After two close sets and each team winning one of the two, Goodhue blew Lake City away in the third and fourth set on their way to a 25-23, 25-27, 25-5, 25-15 win. Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 16 kills and six digs. Avy Agenten and Elisabeth Gadient had 34 assists combined to guide the offense. Gadient and Julia Carlson each had seven kills. Kendyl Lodermeier added five kills, while Melanie Beck came up with 15 digs.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Motorcycle accident leaves one injured
Eric Fielder, 43 years old from Welch, was operating a 2018 Harley-Davidson on Monday, Oct. 10. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Fielder failed to stop at the stop sign at a T-intersection and entered the ditch. At about 1:32 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Freier, Hanson race past competition at K-M invite
Red Wing's Aaron Freier and Nora Hanson each finished as one of the top runners in their respective races on Monday in the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational. Freier ran the 5,000-meter boys race in 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds to earn second place. Freier and the winner, David Obst from K-M, were the only two to finish sub-18 minutes.
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Life Link Helicopter transports motorcycle rider after accident
James Osborne, 70 years old from Roberts, was in a single vehicle accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Spring Lake Township. He was transported from the scene by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. At about 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Pierce...
