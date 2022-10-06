Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Centre Daily
Putting Thompson’s Performance in Perspective
Skylar Thompson's NFL debut was pretty underwhelming when it comes to his statistics, but a more thorough and nuanced look at his performance suggests he actually did pretty well in his first regular season appearance for the Miami Dolphins. Thompson was put in a tough spot when he had to...
Centre Daily
Zappe Over Mac: Could Patriots Have QB Controversy?
Welcome to Zappe Hour, Pats fans. But along with the smiles and optimism that accompanied Sunday's 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions come controversy. Perhaps doubts. At the very least, questions. As in, considering the way Mac Jones started the season and the way Bailey Zappe has finished the last...
Centre Daily
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield OUT vs. Rams With Ankle Injury
OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD. The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain. it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss. In place of Mayfield, the...
Centre Daily
Bills Trade for Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley - Or Let James Cook?
Through the first four weeks of the season, a running back had yet to score a rushing touchdown for the Buffalo Bills. That changed when Bills rookie James Cook sliced through the middle of the offensive line, dashing his way to a 24-yard touchdown in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Centre Daily
Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns defense talked a good game heading into the season, expecting to play at a high level, but it's become painfully obvious why the unit is performing so badly, especially against the run. Inexperience is a factor, which is contributing to problems at every level on that side of the ball, but the Browns may simply lack the personnel to be consistently competitive up front due to choices the team made in the offseason.
Centre Daily
Pete Carroll Impressed With Seahawks Offense Despite Losses
Since their dreadful showing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks offense has been one of the most explosive units in the NFL. In fact, over the last three weeks, Seattle has averaged 457 yards and 34.3 points per game. However, despite that offensive improvement, Seattle...
Centre Daily
Report: NFL to Discuss Roughing the Passer Penalties
After not one, but two highly controversial roughing the passer calls in Week 5, the NFL’s owners plans to discuss the matter when they meet in New York this upcoming week, a source told the Associated Press. The individual reportedly told the AP that the league is not considering...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Davis Allen, Tight End, Clemson Tigers
Allen possesses a large frame, reliable hands, the strength to seal defenders as a run blocker, the size to play over smaller defenders, and a high football IQ, but he lacks standout athletic traits that many teams covet in modern tight ends. Evaluation:. Allen plays a versatile role for the...
Centre Daily
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Centre Daily
Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Panthers’ Matt Rhule Firing
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers, but their opponent will look significantly different than anticipated. On Monday, the Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coordinator Ed Foley, promoting defensive backs coach Steve Wilks to the interim head coach position.
Centre Daily
Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs ‘Can Fight Back From Anything’
The Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't particularly pretty, but it did showcase plenty of heart from a team that has already displayed plenty of this year. After finding themselves down 17-0 due to a combination of poor pass protection, untimely defensive mistakes...
Centre Daily
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Texans Oct. 23 Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders come off a tough 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. While a 1-4 start can make it difficult to keep your chin up, the Raiders showed last season that are very capable of flipping their season when their backs are against the wall. A game back home after a bye week could be just what Las Vegas needs to kickstart a turnaround run, and you could be there to witness it.
Centre Daily
Recap from Raiders 30-29 Loss to Chiefs
With at one point having a 17-0 lead, the Las Vegas Raiders looked in prime position to pull off a big upset on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was part of a successful first half where the Raiders were able to impose their will on both sides of the ball.
Centre Daily
Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB Power Rankings
The New York Giants are dazzling the NFL world with their ability to defeat teams that oddsmakers and most fans barely give them a chance to win. We'll cover how they're doing in a forthcoming article, but the fact that they're having success is a big reason why these gritty Giants are fast-rising in many power-ranking polls.
Centre Daily
Hot Take Tuesday: Arizona Wildcats Have A Top 20 Player in the 2023 NFL Draft
Every year there is an out-of-nowhere riser at left tackle—a player who enters the season as intriguing and develops into a superstar. The 2021 version of that player was Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and the 2022 class' was Tyler Smith from Tulsa. Both players rarely showed up in...
Centre Daily
49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades
CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
Centre Daily
Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily
Latest on Jaylon Johnson’s Health and Vikings ‘Flop’
Looks like Matt Eberflus picked the wrong week to talk about possibly picking up intensity at the start of practices as a way to avoid slow defensive starts to games. You have to have practice first before you can pick up intensity. The schedule for practices has been altered this...
Centre Daily
Tony Romo, Tommy Morrison team up to qualify for 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo teamed with Tommy Morrison, a 17-year-old University of Texas commit, to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship slated for May 20-24 at Kiawah’s Ocean Course. The duo combined to shoot a best-ball score of 9-under-par 63...
