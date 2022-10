Continuing their 'Red October' bobblehead series for the Philadelphia Phillies, FOCO USA has just announced two new additions to the collection: Bryce Harper and Jean Segura. Harper launched a pull-side home run in Game 2 of the NLWCS that helped cement the victory while Segura was the catalyst for the six-run ninth in Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals that propelled them to a series victory.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO