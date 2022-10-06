Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Cowboys Receive Awful Injury News On Key Offensive Player
The Dallas Cowboys have done an excellent job so far this season navigating all of the injuries on their roster. Coming into the season they were already behind the eight-ball on the offensive line when Tyron Smith required surgery to repair a torn hamstring. The offensive line for the Cowboys...
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Leads The NFL In One Intriguing Stat So Far
The Minnesota Vikings have been solid thus far in the 2022 season, getting out to a 3-1 start. Their only loss came on primetime against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, which comes as no surprise because Kirk Cousins is the team’s starting quarterback. Cousins is notoriously poor in...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Receive Awful Injury News Concerning Key Defensive Piece
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a key victory over their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Baltimore improved their record to 3-2 on the season, taking over sole possession of first place in the AFC North in the process. Justin Tucker was the star...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Analysis Network
Dallas Cowboys Receive Injury Update About QB Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning ways in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. Dallas continues to win games on the back of what has become a dominant defense as Dan Quinn has his unit playing excellent football. The Cowboys have yet to surrender...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Makes More Comments About NFL Future
The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a topic of discussion for the last two offseasons. In 2021, it sounded like he would move on from the team one way or another, whether it was via trade or just retiring from the NFL. It was more...
Yankees make decision on Jameson Taillon’s playoff role
The New York Yankees are still ironing out their final 26-man playoff roster. There was a big question regarding starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and if he could factor in. On Monday afternoon, manager Aaron Boone stated that Taillon would be included in the playoff roster, specifically as a part of the bullpen.
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
NFL Analysis Network
Many Teams Calling Panthers About Trade For DJ Moore
The Carolina Panthers made a major announcement on Monday as they fired head coach Matt Rhule. Steve Wilks will take over the team on an interim basis, as Rhule’s firing could be the first of multiple dominoes that could fall in the coming weeks. Currently 1-4, this Panthers team...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Reveals Thoughts On Rams’ Aaron Donald
The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 was a star-studded affair, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Pro Bowlers and All-Pros litter both defenses as both teams possess some big-time talent on that side of the ball. Two of the biggest names are Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
The NY Jets’ most important defensive unit broke out vs. Miami
At last, the heart and soul of the New York Jets’ defense played up to its sky-high potential. Jets fans have been hearing it ever since Robert Saleh set foot at One Jets Drive: The New York Jets‘ defense will be built around its pass rush. The Jets’...
NFL Analysis Network
Aaron Jones Throws Subtle Shade At Packers’ Play Calling
When the Green Bay Packers narrowly escaped Lambeau Field with a victory over the New England Patriots in Week 4, Aaron Rodgers cautioned that winning games the way that they were was not sustainable. It only took a few days for Rodgers’ to be proven correct. The Packers flew...
Comments / 1