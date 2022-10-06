ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
#Jets#Bills#American Football#New York Giants#Statmuse#Texans#Titans
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
NJ.com

Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Receive Awful Injury News Concerning Key Defensive Piece

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a key victory over their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Baltimore improved their record to 3-2 on the season, taking over sole possession of first place in the AFC North in the process. Justin Tucker was the star...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Dallas Cowboys Receive Injury Update About QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning ways in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. Dallas continues to win games on the back of what has become a dominant defense as Dan Quinn has his unit playing excellent football. The Cowboys have yet to surrender...
DALLAS, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees make decision on Jameson Taillon’s playoff role

The New York Yankees are still ironing out their final 26-man playoff roster. There was a big question regarding starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and if he could factor in. On Monday afternoon, manager Aaron Boone stated that Taillon would be included in the playoff roster, specifically as a part of the bullpen.
BRONX, NY
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

Many Teams Calling Panthers About Trade For DJ Moore

The Carolina Panthers made a major announcement on Monday as they fired head coach Matt Rhule. Steve Wilks will take over the team on an interim basis, as Rhule’s firing could be the first of multiple dominoes that could fall in the coming weeks. Currently 1-4, this Panthers team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Reveals Thoughts On Rams’ Aaron Donald

The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 was a star-studded affair, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Pro Bowlers and All-Pros litter both defenses as both teams possess some big-time talent on that side of the ball. Two of the biggest names are Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Jones Throws Subtle Shade At Packers’ Play Calling

When the Green Bay Packers narrowly escaped Lambeau Field with a victory over the New England Patriots in Week 4, Aaron Rodgers cautioned that winning games the way that they were was not sustainable. It only took a few days for Rodgers’ to be proven correct. The Packers flew...
GREEN BAY, WI

