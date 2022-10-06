ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Another contraband shakedown at the Sedgwick County Jail

By Wil Day
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says they have conducted another shakedown at the jail.

It is the third shakedown in the search for contraband conducted in the past few weeks.

The latest search was conducted in the maximum security pod by deputies from Detention, Judicial, Investigations, and Professional Standards.

The sheriff’s office tells KSN News they found two pieces of metal in the dayroom. They say the pieces came from an inmate’s tablet. However, deputies were not able to determine which inmate they belonged to.

A search over the weekend revealed two shanks, a rope, a USB charging cord, and a 4-inch by 6-inch hole in a window.

Shank found in Sedgwick County Jail during surprise inspection

Inmates found with contraband can face charges from the district attorney’s office. They can also be placed on disciplinary detention if they have violated facility rules.

Disciplinary detention includes inmate’s personal property being collected and stored, the inmate only being allowed to purchase personal hygiene items from the commissary, having their visitation limited, and time out of their cell restricted, according to the sheriff’s office. Every inmate does have a right to a due process hearing before being placed in disciplinary detention.

KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
