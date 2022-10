View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors know that work needs to be done for Draymond Green to regain the trust of his teammates. While the team believes that can happen, it may be more complicated than they hoped. According to a recent report from Cyrus Saatsaz of Locked on Dubs, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond Green, and the two have not spoken since the incident at practice.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO