ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Nearly 36% of US counties are 'maternity deserts': report

Access to maternity care is diminishing during COVID-19 in places across the country, according to a report released Oct. 11 from March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization. 1. Thirty-six percent of U.S. counties are designated as maternity care "deserts," defined by March of Dimes as those without obstetric hospitals or birth centers and without obstetric providers.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

40% of Americans not honest about COVID-19, use of precautions, survey says

Nearly half of U.S. adults reported misrepresentation and/or nonadherence regarding public health measures against COVID-19. Four in 10 Americans surveyed report that they were less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or failed to comply with preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Arizona voters will decide on proposition to reduce interest rates on medical debt

Arizona voters will decide on a ballot measure designed to reduce interest rates on medical debt and prevent bankruptcies, The Arizona Republic reported Oct. 10. The measure, Proposition 209, would lower the interest rate on medical debt and increase the amount of home equity, personal property, assets and income protected from certain creditors, the newspaper reported.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Debt#Americans#U S#Medical Services#General Health#National Public Radio#Medicaid
beckershospitalreview.com

Bain: 25% of clinicians want out of healthcare

One quarter of U.S. physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses are considering switching careers and one third are considering switching employers, according to newly released results from a survey conducted by Bain & Company. Below are some key takeaways from the survey and brief, which was released Oct. 11 and...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

'It's definitely concerning': Health experts react to latest Ebola threat

A rare strain of Ebola has been suspected or confirmed in at least 64 cases in Uganda, and global health experts are concerned because no vaccines or treatments exist, Nature reported Oct. 7. "It’s definitely concerning," Daniel Bausch, director of emerging threats and global health security at Find, the global...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Recent wins for Alzheimer's drugs are modest, experts say

After Biogen and Eisai's Alzheimer's drug showed strong results in a phase 3 trial in late September, Biogen's shares rose 36 percent and most news outlets reported the results — but don't get too excited about it, researchers told The Wall Street Journal. Lecanemab — manufactured by Biogen and...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Belonging and Transforming a Culture: Values, Objectives, and Getting it Right

For many leaders and organizations, embracing and implementing a culture of Belonging requires a transformation of their leadership culture and broader culture(s). In this article, the fourth in a series, we hear from retired health care CEO and expert in cultural transformation, Deborah Proctor, on how she led successful and sustainable organizational culture transformations.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

American Oncology Network to go public after business combination

American Oncology Network entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. and will become a public company. AON, a growing network of community-based oncology practices, will keep senior leadership in their current roles and add additional members affiliated with DTOC, a special purpose acquisition company focused on the healthcare industry.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

What Amylyx's $158K ALS drug could mean for healthcare

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' recently approved Relyvrio, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug that's priced at $158,000 for an annual supply, is the latest example of drugmakers inflating medication costs, critics told The Wall Street Journal. It's unlikely ALS patients will end up paying the full price for Relyvrio. An Amylyx spokesperson told...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Supply chain pressure index continues to fall closer to historical levels

Pressure on the global supply chain is at the lowest it has been since November 2020, according to the transportation cost and manufacturing data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. September is the fifth consecutive month of supply pressures easing closer to historical levels. Since the COVID-19...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

From an Ohio radiology company president getting sentenced to 15 years in prison, to an Indiana health system agreeing to settle claims that it submitted improper revenue codes to Medicaid, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has covered since Sept. 20. 1. Medical equipment company owner gets prison...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds warn healthcare organizations of ongoing abuse of legitimate security tools

The Department of Health and Human Services Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned the healthcare sector of a number of legitimate security tools that are most often abused by hackers in an Oct. 6 whitepaper. Five things to know:. The most commonly used security tools include Cobalt Strike, PowerShell, Mimikatz, Sysinternals, Anydesk...
CUBA
beckershospitalreview.com

Merck nabs phase 3 win for vascular disorder drug

A phase 3 clinical trial of Merck's pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment, sotatercept, significantly improved exercise capacity among adults with the rare blood vessel disorder, the drugmaker said Oct. 10. The trial met its primary outcome of improvement in the distance pulmonary arterial hypertension patients could achieve during a six-minute walk....
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The risks of 'medium COVID'

A plethora of research suggests that the risk of severe health complications is highest in the weeks — not months — after a COVID-19 infection, yet this crucial period is often lumped into the broader term "long COVID-19," Benjamin Mazer, MD, wrote in an Oct. 11 article for The Atlantic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

New Hampshire hospital goes live with Oracle Cerner EHR system

Littleton (N.H.) Regional Healthcare went live with Oracle Cerner's Community Works EHR system on Oct. 3. The new EHR system replaced the hospital's three separate systems — one for the hospital, one for the physician practices and another for its Alpine Clinic, according to a press release. "This single...
LITTLETON, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

Preparing for all Contingencies During a Pandemic Event: A Primer for Success

Preparing for unforeseen pandemics like SARS-CoV-2 is now more imperative than ever. If there’s one thing that COVID-19 taught the healthcare community, it’s that preparation for a variety of contingencies is essential for success in areas such as healthcare staffing and workforce solutions. Preparation Beyond Staffing is the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Indiana hospitals face significant financial challenges, survey says

Indiana hospitals continue to face significant challenges, according to the most recent data collected by the Indiana Hospital Association. The association's survey of Indiana hospitals highlights an unprecedented workforce crisis, the rising costs of drugs, labor, and equipment, in addition to lingering supply shortages, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy