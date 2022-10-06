Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly 36% of US counties are 'maternity deserts': report
Access to maternity care is diminishing during COVID-19 in places across the country, according to a report released Oct. 11 from March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization. 1. Thirty-six percent of U.S. counties are designated as maternity care "deserts," defined by March of Dimes as those without obstetric hospitals or birth centers and without obstetric providers.
beckershospitalreview.com
At least half of healthcare administrative spending is wasteful, report says
Administrative spending accounts for 15 to 30 percent of healthcare spending in the U.S. and at least half of that "does not contribute to health outcomes in any discernible way," according to a report published Oct. 6 in Health Affairs. Health Affairs launched the Council of Health Care Spending and...
beckershospitalreview.com
40% of Americans not honest about COVID-19, use of precautions, survey says
Nearly half of U.S. adults reported misrepresentation and/or nonadherence regarding public health measures against COVID-19. Four in 10 Americans surveyed report that they were less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or failed to comply with preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.
beckershospitalreview.com
Arizona voters will decide on proposition to reduce interest rates on medical debt
Arizona voters will decide on a ballot measure designed to reduce interest rates on medical debt and prevent bankruptcies, The Arizona Republic reported Oct. 10. The measure, Proposition 209, would lower the interest rate on medical debt and increase the amount of home equity, personal property, assets and income protected from certain creditors, the newspaper reported.
beckershospitalreview.com
Bain: 25% of clinicians want out of healthcare
One quarter of U.S. physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses are considering switching careers and one third are considering switching employers, according to newly released results from a survey conducted by Bain & Company. Below are some key takeaways from the survey and brief, which was released Oct. 11 and...
beckershospitalreview.com
'It's definitely concerning': Health experts react to latest Ebola threat
A rare strain of Ebola has been suspected or confirmed in at least 64 cases in Uganda, and global health experts are concerned because no vaccines or treatments exist, Nature reported Oct. 7. "It’s definitely concerning," Daniel Bausch, director of emerging threats and global health security at Find, the global...
beckershospitalreview.com
Recent wins for Alzheimer's drugs are modest, experts say
After Biogen and Eisai's Alzheimer's drug showed strong results in a phase 3 trial in late September, Biogen's shares rose 36 percent and most news outlets reported the results — but don't get too excited about it, researchers told The Wall Street Journal. Lecanemab — manufactured by Biogen and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Belonging and Transforming a Culture: Values, Objectives, and Getting it Right
For many leaders and organizations, embracing and implementing a culture of Belonging requires a transformation of their leadership culture and broader culture(s). In this article, the fourth in a series, we hear from retired health care CEO and expert in cultural transformation, Deborah Proctor, on how she led successful and sustainable organizational culture transformations.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Oncology Network to go public after business combination
American Oncology Network entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. and will become a public company. AON, a growing network of community-based oncology practices, will keep senior leadership in their current roles and add additional members affiliated with DTOC, a special purpose acquisition company focused on the healthcare industry.
beckershospitalreview.com
What Amylyx's $158K ALS drug could mean for healthcare
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' recently approved Relyvrio, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug that's priced at $158,000 for an annual supply, is the latest example of drugmakers inflating medication costs, critics told The Wall Street Journal. It's unlikely ALS patients will end up paying the full price for Relyvrio. An Amylyx spokesperson told...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA approves 1st whooping cough vaccine for use in pregnancy to protect newborns
The FDA approved the first whooping cough vaccine to be administered in pregnant people in their third trimester to prevent the infection among infants younger than 2 months old. The CDC recommends whooping cough vaccines for all ages, with the first five shots advised for children between 2 months old...
beckershospitalreview.com
Supply chain pressure index continues to fall closer to historical levels
Pressure on the global supply chain is at the lowest it has been since November 2020, according to the transportation cost and manufacturing data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. September is the fifth consecutive month of supply pressures easing closer to historical levels. Since the COVID-19...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases
From an Ohio radiology company president getting sentenced to 15 years in prison, to an Indiana health system agreeing to settle claims that it submitted improper revenue codes to Medicaid, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has covered since Sept. 20. 1. Medical equipment company owner gets prison...
beckershospitalreview.com
Feds warn healthcare organizations of ongoing abuse of legitimate security tools
The Department of Health and Human Services Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned the healthcare sector of a number of legitimate security tools that are most often abused by hackers in an Oct. 6 whitepaper. Five things to know:. The most commonly used security tools include Cobalt Strike, PowerShell, Mimikatz, Sysinternals, Anydesk...
CUBA・
Major rail union rejects deal: What’s next?
Workers in a major rail union have voted against a deal with the nation's railroads, renewing the chances of a strike following the midterm elections.
beckershospitalreview.com
Merck nabs phase 3 win for vascular disorder drug
A phase 3 clinical trial of Merck's pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment, sotatercept, significantly improved exercise capacity among adults with the rare blood vessel disorder, the drugmaker said Oct. 10. The trial met its primary outcome of improvement in the distance pulmonary arterial hypertension patients could achieve during a six-minute walk....
beckershospitalreview.com
The risks of 'medium COVID'
A plethora of research suggests that the risk of severe health complications is highest in the weeks — not months — after a COVID-19 infection, yet this crucial period is often lumped into the broader term "long COVID-19," Benjamin Mazer, MD, wrote in an Oct. 11 article for The Atlantic.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Hampshire hospital goes live with Oracle Cerner EHR system
Littleton (N.H.) Regional Healthcare went live with Oracle Cerner's Community Works EHR system on Oct. 3. The new EHR system replaced the hospital's three separate systems — one for the hospital, one for the physician practices and another for its Alpine Clinic, according to a press release. "This single...
beckershospitalreview.com
Preparing for all Contingencies During a Pandemic Event: A Primer for Success
Preparing for unforeseen pandemics like SARS-CoV-2 is now more imperative than ever. If there’s one thing that COVID-19 taught the healthcare community, it’s that preparation for a variety of contingencies is essential for success in areas such as healthcare staffing and workforce solutions. Preparation Beyond Staffing is the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana hospitals face significant financial challenges, survey says
Indiana hospitals continue to face significant challenges, according to the most recent data collected by the Indiana Hospital Association. The association's survey of Indiana hospitals highlights an unprecedented workforce crisis, the rising costs of drugs, labor, and equipment, in addition to lingering supply shortages, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.
