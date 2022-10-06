Nearly half of U.S. adults reported misrepresentation and/or nonadherence regarding public health measures against COVID-19. Four in 10 Americans surveyed report that they were less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or failed to comply with preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO