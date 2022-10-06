Read full article on original website
9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
Local barber shop puts on event to benefit SISD Barber and Cosmetology Program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Glory Road Barber Shop hosted a Beauty and Grooming Showcase Sunday afternoon. The beauty and grooming showcase allowed barbers and cosmetologists the chance to show off their haircutting skills. People who attended the event had the chance to enjoy music from local DJs. Food...
El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
Teenagers invited to participate in Teentober Fest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library invites teenagers for Teentober Fest, a free festival for teens on Saturday. The festival will happen from noon to 4 p.m. at the Judge Marquez Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough Dr. The theme of this year’s second annual Fall...
'Ozark' star to headline Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Evan George Vourazeris of the Netflix hit series "Ozark" will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk. The walk on Saturday will raise awareness of Down Syndrome and raise funds for the Coalition’s many projects and El Paso Community College (EPCC) Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities.
Mural for Indigenous Peoples Day unveiled in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was unveiled in Las Cruces Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The mural displayed four portraits of historically important Native American figures. These larger-than-life depictions honor native culture and pay homage to legendary warriors: Apache chief Victorio, Geronimo, Nana, and...
City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
Las Cruces non-profit awarded grant to increase accessibility to mental health resources
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Families and Youth Innovations Plus, a Las Cruces Health Agency, with $4 million to become New Mexico's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. KFOX14 spoke...
Man arrested in connection to house fire in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to a house fire in south-central El Paso. Officers arrested 52-year-old Mauricio Marmolejo. The fire happened last Wednesday around 4:35 a.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Alameda Avenue. Fire crews contained the blaze to the...
Judge grants state extension to review audios, transcripts in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A second status hearing was held Tuesday in the case between the state of Texas and Patrick Cruisius, the accused Walmart shooter. The hearing was supposed to determine if the Hoffman family violated the gag order set by Judge Sam Medrano in July. The...
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
'There is no more migrant surge': Shelters say they are seeing fewer migrants
EL PASO, TX ( KFOX14) — Shelters across El Paso appear to be less crowded with migrants despite more of them making their way through the borderland. "It's a bit calmer even though we are seeing a large number of individuals," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless.
El Paso County issuing new mail ballots after race was not printed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Elections Department is sending out ballots in the mail after a mistake was made on the batch of ballots mailed out last week. The race for Commissioner of Agriculture was not printed on the initial batch of ballots, according to...
Overturned semi-truck on I-10 east slows traffic near Mesquite
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 10 east between Mesquite and Vado Drive. The left lane and left shoulder were closed and our crew member said they could see debris covering the left shoulder Monday morning. Injuries and what caused the semi-truck to overturn is...
Semi-truck rollover crash causes I-10 west at Vinton lane closures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 west at Vinton were closed. El Paso police responded to a semi-truck rollover Sunday morning. Traffic was being detoured at the Transmountain exit to Gateway West. El Police dispatch reported the call at 11:18 a.m. The crash cleared at...
