ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Business
KFOX 14

Teenagers invited to participate in Teentober Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library invites teenagers for Teentober Fest, a free festival for teens on Saturday. The festival will happen from noon to 4 p.m. at the Judge Marquez Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough Dr. The theme of this year’s second annual Fall...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Ozark' star to headline Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Evan George Vourazeris of the Netflix hit series "Ozark" will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk. The walk on Saturday will raise awareness of Down Syndrome and raise funds for the Coalition’s many projects and El Paso Community College (EPCC) Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Mural for Indigenous Peoples Day unveiled in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was unveiled in Las Cruces Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The mural displayed four portraits of historically important Native American figures. These larger-than-life depictions honor native culture and pay homage to legendary warriors: Apache chief Victorio, Geronimo, Nana, and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocers#Once A Day#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Utep#The Florida Atlantic Owls
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
FABENS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
KFOX 14

Man arrested in connection to house fire in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to a house fire in south-central El Paso. Officers arrested 52-year-old Mauricio Marmolejo. The fire happened last Wednesday around 4:35 a.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Alameda Avenue. Fire crews contained the blaze to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Overturned semi-truck on I-10 east slows traffic near Mesquite

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 10 east between Mesquite and Vado Drive. The left lane and left shoulder were closed and our crew member said they could see debris covering the left shoulder Monday morning. Injuries and what caused the semi-truck to overturn is...
MESQUITE, NM
KFOX 14

Semi-truck rollover crash causes I-10 west at Vinton lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 west at Vinton were closed. El Paso police responded to a semi-truck rollover Sunday morning. Traffic was being detoured at the Transmountain exit to Gateway West. El Police dispatch reported the call at 11:18 a.m. The crash cleared at...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy