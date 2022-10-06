Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Centre Daily
Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Centre Daily
Report: NFL to Discuss Roughing the Passer Penalties
After not one, but two highly controversial roughing the passer calls in Week 5, the NFL’s owners plans to discuss the matter when they meet in New York this upcoming week, a source told the Associated Press. The individual reportedly told the AP that the league is not considering...
Centre Daily
Bills Trade for Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley - Or Let James Cook?
Through the first four weeks of the season, a running back had yet to score a rushing touchdown for the Buffalo Bills. That changed when Bills rookie James Cook sliced through the middle of the offensive line, dashing his way to a 24-yard touchdown in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Centre Daily
Pete Carroll Impressed With Seahawks Offense Despite Losses
Since their dreadful showing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks offense has been one of the most explosive units in the NFL. In fact, over the last three weeks, Seattle has averaged 457 yards and 34.3 points per game. However, despite that offensive improvement, Seattle...
Centre Daily
Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns defense talked a good game heading into the season, expecting to play at a high level, but it's become painfully obvious why the unit is performing so badly, especially against the run. Inexperience is a factor, which is contributing to problems at every level on that side of the ball, but the Browns may simply lack the personnel to be consistently competitive up front due to choices the team made in the offseason.
Centre Daily
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Centre Daily
Recap from Raiders 30-29 Loss to Chiefs
With at one point having a 17-0 lead, the Las Vegas Raiders looked in prime position to pull off a big upset on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was part of a successful first half where the Raiders were able to impose their will on both sides of the ball.
Centre Daily
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
Centre Daily
Hot Take Tuesday: Arizona Wildcats Have A Top 20 Player in the 2023 NFL Draft
Every year there is an out-of-nowhere riser at left tackle—a player who enters the season as intriguing and develops into a superstar. The 2021 version of that player was Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and the 2022 class' was Tyler Smith from Tulsa. Both players rarely showed up in...
Centre Daily
Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB Power Rankings
The New York Giants are dazzling the NFL world with their ability to defeat teams that oddsmakers and most fans barely give them a chance to win. We'll cover how they're doing in a forthcoming article, but the fact that they're having success is a big reason why these gritty Giants are fast-rising in many power-ranking polls.
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Rips NFL: ‘It Sucks!’ Cowboys Star Says of Bias
FRISCO - Micah Parsons leads the NFL in doing damages to offenses. And now the second-year Dallas Cowboys star is taking the lead in trying to do damage to what he believes is the league's bias against defensive players. "I told you!'' Parsons tweeted on Monday night after the end...
Centre Daily
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Texans Oct. 23 Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders come off a tough 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. While a 1-4 start can make it difficult to keep your chin up, the Raiders showed last season that are very capable of flipping their season when their backs are against the wall. A game back home after a bye week could be just what Las Vegas needs to kickstart a turnaround run, and you could be there to witness it.
Centre Daily
NFL Week 6 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers continue to believe that home-field advantage is overrated. In SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 6, bettors find a card listing only five home teams as the betting favorite, the least amount we have seen this season. SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest requires bettors to make...
Centre Daily
Putting Thompson’s Performance in Perspective
Skylar Thompson's NFL debut was pretty underwhelming when it comes to his statistics, but a more thorough and nuanced look at his performance suggests he actually did pretty well in his first regular season appearance for the Miami Dolphins. Thompson was put in a tough spot when he had to...
Centre Daily
The downfall of Matt Rhule: How and why he got fired by the Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has often said, when referring to his attempts to rebuild the team into a playoff-caliber squad, that “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”. But Tepper abruptly decided Monday that Matt Rhule wasn’t the right head contractor to build the shining city that the owner envisions but has never been able to make happen. Tepper fired Rhule Monday morning, just before a team meeting and less than a third of the way through the coach’s third season as the Panthers’ head coach. Steve Wilks will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.
Centre Daily
Latest on Jaylon Johnson’s Health and Vikings ‘Flop’
Looks like Matt Eberflus picked the wrong week to talk about possibly picking up intensity at the start of practices as a way to avoid slow defensive starts to games. You have to have practice first before you can pick up intensity. The schedule for practices has been altered this...
Centre Daily
Bears and Commanders TV, Radio, Betting Lines and Trends
Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3) Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Soldier Field, Chicago. TV: Amazon Prime Video, locally on Fox (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Westwood One (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5...
Centre Daily
No Packers Practice Squad Elevations vs. Giants: What That Means
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers did not announce any elevations from their practice squad for Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants, a first this season. The Packers listed only three players as questionable on their injury report. One of them was rookie...
Centre Daily
Geno Smith Era: Why Seahawks Should Skip On Bryce Young, Other Top QBs In Next Year’s Draft
Many fans and media have assumed the Seattle Seahawks will be taking a top quarterback talent in next year's NFL Draft ever since the team traded away Russell Wilson. Currently, Seattle is projected to be taking a top quarterback talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in most 2023 NFL Draft mock drafts.
