Most of Us Are Stressed as Hell. Does That Mean We Should Be Screened for Anxiety?
A mental health crisis has been swelling in the United States—and far too little has been done on a national level to improve how we identify, diagnose, and treat people who are living with conditions like anxiety and depression. Now, public health experts are taking a step toward getting people the care they need. In a draft recommendation published in late September, the US Preventive Services Task Force, a national panel of medical experts, said plans should be made to screen adults under the age of 65 for anxiety.
The Handmaid’s Tale Actor Madeline Brewer Has Never Doubted Her Abortion Choice
Madeline Brewer earned a 2021 Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Janine Lindo on The Handmaid’s Tale (which returns to Hulu for season five on September 14). While viewers have watched Janine survive one trauma after another in Gilead, the show has also revealed some of the character’s backstory prior to becoming Ofwarren, including the safe and legal abortion she underwent at a clinic before giving birth to her son, Caleb. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, millions of people across the US have lost their reproductive freedom. This terrifying shift moved Brewer to share via a June Instagram post that she also had an abortion offscreen at age 20. Here, she tells SELF her abortion story in full, as told to writer Samantha Vincenty, and she explains why she’s never regretted her choice.
Spider-Man Star Laura Harrier Wants to Destigmatize Therapy in the Black Community
Laura Harrier covered a lot of ground in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. She shared what her new home looks like (think 1920s Paris), her go-to reality TV show (90 Day Fiancé), and details about her friendship with Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Zendaya. But the 32-year-old actor also spoke candidly about how she prioritizes her mental health. When asked how she takes care of herself, Harrier said therapy gave her the tools she needed to feel good.
7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life
I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
How to Prepare for the Emotional, Physical, and Social Realities of Life Postpartum
As any parent will tell you, the postpartum period is inevitably one of the most overwhelming—if not, the most challenging—and transformative experiences of your life. Amid the sleepless nights and cluster feeds, you’re also navigating a metamorphosis—a matrescence, if you will—from personhood to parenthood. While there’s an obvious change that happens overnight—one day you don’t have a baby and the next day you do—your sense of self and familiar routines are very much in the rearview mirror; you can see them but they’re behind you as you evolve.
For Years Doctors Told Me My Constant Exhaustion and Night Terrors Were Normal. They Weren’t.
One afternoon five years ago, while I was working as the head of talent relations for the Television Academy, I was sitting in a meeting planning for the Emmys (as one does). I was excited, engaged, on the edge of my seat…until I wasn’t. Suddenly, exhaustion consumed me. The need to sleep hit me like a weighted blanket, making me feel heavy from eyelids to toes.
Ryan Reynolds Let a Camera Crew Film His Colonoscopy—and It Was ‘Potentially Lifesaving’
Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney released a video of themselves getting colonoscopies to raise colon cancer awareness—and for the sake of good ol’ competition. Reynolds and McElhenney have a lot in common: They’re cochairmen of a Welsh football club...
Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Grateful to be Alive’ in the Emotional First Trailer for My Mind & Me
Selena Gomez is holding nothing back in the upcoming documentary about her life. On Monday, October 10, the full trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me dropped, and the video teases an emotional, very up-close and personal look at Gomez’s life and career along with her medical and mental health journeys. The trailer dropped today in honor of World Mental Health Day.
Growing Up With ‘Almond Mom’
Warning: This article includes discussion of eating disorders, diet culture, and weight stigma. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact NEDA. Did you grow up with an almond mom? It’s a question many women and girls asked themselves earlier this week, after clips of Yolanda Hadid—mother of Gigi and Bella Hadid—went viral on social media.
