The Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank (TCU) will host its Jazz Brunch on November 6, in Houma, but the cause can be supported now!. Help end food insufficiency in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes by supporting Help TCU Foodbank and the St. Francis Vegetable Gardens. The food bank is also holding a silent auction in which they are looking for participants. To help the cause raise critical funds by participating in the auction or making a donation, reach out to Spud McConnell at spud@tcufoodbank.org.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO