Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Nicholls awards 90 students at Colonel Leaders and Scholars Ceremony
Nicholls awarded 90 students at the Colonel Leaders and Scholars award ceremony on Oct. 4, 2022. The Colonel Leaders and Scholars Award is given to the university’s highest achievers in extracurricular activities and academics. Scholars have to be nominated by their department or organization. “Receiving this award means students...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional RISE to host Volleyball Club tryouts
Thibodaux Regional Health System announced it will host tryouts for its RISE Volleyball Club for the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, October 23, and Sunday, November 13. Tryouts are open to boys and girls of all ages. 10U Tryouts:. Registration – 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Skills evaluations – 9...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day today. In addition, the organization is preparing for a month long celebration in November, recognized as Native American Heritage Month. The organization is hosting several upcoming events in celebration:. Family Night- On Thursday, October 20, Lafourche Parish Indian Education students...
houmatimes.com
Fletcher announced scholarship drawing
Fletcher Technical Community College announced it will host a drawing for a $500 scholarship. The drawing will be conducted on Monday, October 31, 2022. The winner will be announced by the end of the day, and will receive a $500 scholarship. Students can register for the drawing by contacting any enrollment specialist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
FMTC Safety to host GWO Basic Safety Course in Houma
FMTC Safety will host a Global Wind Organization Basic Safety Course on Monday, October 17. The GWO Basic Safety Course is geared towards those who work in the offshore wind industry, and will discuss the risks and dangers of working in the field. FMTC shared the importance of knowing what...
houmatimes.com
ThiboGROW donated $15,000 to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association
ThiboGROW is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed to advance economic growth in Downtown Thibodaux. The organization aims to improve downtown quality of life for generations to come with its “Downtown Sounds” concert series. ThiboGROW’s first concert fundraising event raised the $15,000 that was donated to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls College of Business to host Open House Event
Nicholls College of Business is set to host an open house event on Saturday, October 15, 2022 for high school students interested in a business major. The open house offers an opportunity to learn about the different pathways to a business degree. The event will take place in 108 Powell...
fox8live.com
In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
RELATED PEOPLE
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”
Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
houmatimes.com
LSBDC to host Technological Innovation Seminar in Houma
Join the Louisiana Small Business Development Center for a free Technological Innovation Workshop on Tuesday, October 12, at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the workshop, Digital Transformation: Adapting to the Current Business Climate, is to help participants design a digital...
houmatimes.com
Mark your Calendars: SCIA to Host HR Workshop November 3
Join the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) on Thursday, November 3, for a Human Resources Workshop. The workshop will be at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma, 142 Library Drive. Attendees will receive practical advice that they can take back to their organizations. A complimentary full breakfast will be served! The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends around 12:15 p.m. Fisher Phillips will be covering:
houmatimes.com
Come Brunch and Listen to Jazz at the TCU Jazz Brunch!
The Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank (TCU) will host its Jazz Brunch on November 6, in Houma, but the cause can be supported now!. Help end food insufficiency in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes by supporting Help TCU Foodbank and the St. Francis Vegetable Gardens. The food bank is also holding a silent auction in which they are looking for participants. To help the cause raise critical funds by participating in the auction or making a donation, reach out to Spud McConnell at spud@tcufoodbank.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Before David Robinson Jr. was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football
Former Central Lafourche standout, David Robinson Jr., was always destined to attend Nicholls State University.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview...
houmatimes.com
Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC
Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 9, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 9, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franklin grocery store to close after nearly 6 months of business
In St. Mary Parish, a grocery store in franklin is closing down after just six months in business. The store will be closing because of a shortage of workers needed to effectively run the business.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
Comments / 0