Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

Nicholls awards 90 students at Colonel Leaders and Scholars Ceremony

Nicholls awarded 90 students at the Colonel Leaders and Scholars award ceremony on Oct. 4, 2022. The Colonel Leaders and Scholars Award is given to the university’s highest achievers in extracurricular activities and academics. Scholars have to be nominated by their department or organization. “Receiving this award means students...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional RISE to host Volleyball Club tryouts

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced it will host tryouts for its RISE Volleyball Club for the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, October 23, and Sunday, November 13. Tryouts are open to boys and girls of all ages. 10U Tryouts:. Registration – 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Skills evaluations – 9...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day today. In addition, the organization is preparing for a month long celebration in November, recognized as Native American Heritage Month. The organization is hosting several upcoming events in celebration:. Family Night- On Thursday, October 20, Lafourche Parish Indian Education students...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Fletcher announced scholarship drawing

Fletcher Technical Community College announced it will host a drawing for a $500 scholarship. The drawing will be conducted on Monday, October 31, 2022. The winner will be announced by the end of the day, and will receive a $500 scholarship. Students can register for the drawing by contacting any enrollment specialist.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

FMTC Safety to host GWO Basic Safety Course in Houma

FMTC Safety will host a Global Wind Organization Basic Safety Course on Monday, October 17. The GWO Basic Safety Course is geared towards those who work in the offshore wind industry, and will discuss the risks and dangers of working in the field. FMTC shared the importance of knowing what...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

ThiboGROW donated $15,000 to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association

ThiboGROW is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed to advance economic growth in Downtown Thibodaux. The organization aims to improve downtown quality of life for generations to come with its “Downtown Sounds” concert series. ThiboGROW’s first concert fundraising event raised the $15,000 that was donated to the Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls College of Business to host Open House Event

Nicholls College of Business is set to host an open house event on Saturday, October 15, 2022 for high school students interested in a business major. The open house offers an opportunity to learn about the different pathways to a business degree. The event will take place in 108 Powell...
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”

Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

LSBDC to host Technological Innovation Seminar in Houma

Join the Louisiana Small Business Development Center for a free Technological Innovation Workshop on Tuesday, October 12, at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the workshop, Digital Transformation: Adapting to the Current Business Climate, is to help participants design a digital...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Mark your Calendars: SCIA to Host HR Workshop November 3

Join the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) on Thursday, November 3, for a Human Resources Workshop. The workshop will be at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma, 142 Library Drive. Attendees will receive practical advice that they can take back to their organizations. A complimentary full breakfast will be served! The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends around 12:15 p.m. Fisher Phillips will be covering:
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Come Brunch and Listen to Jazz at the TCU Jazz Brunch!

The Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank (TCU) will host its Jazz Brunch on November 6, in Houma, but the cause can be supported now!. Help end food insufficiency in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes by supporting Help TCU Foodbank and the St. Francis Vegetable Gardens. The food bank is also holding a silent auction in which they are looking for participants. To help the cause raise critical funds by participating in the auction or making a donation, reach out to Spud McConnell at spud@tcufoodbank.org.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC

Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
HOUMA, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

