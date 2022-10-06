Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Where Did Chic-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chic-Fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chic-Fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
WDBJ7.com
Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple. The department says the...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
WSLS
20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
Mount Airy News
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
WDBJ7.com
Facility updates underway in Floyd County Public Schools
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “We went from coal to liquid propane and we now have air conditioning in all our rooms and we also have bipolar ionization in all our schools,” said Dr. John Wheeler, superintendent of Floyd County Public Schools. Upgrading their HVAC systems for classrooms...
WSLS
66-year-old man dead after Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead Friday in Montgomery County. Police say the crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 81, one mile north of North Fork Road. A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Interstate 81 when it ran...
WSLS
Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
WDBJ7.com
Motorcycle driver dies after Montgomery Co. crash along I-81S
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene of a crash Friday evening along I-81S in Montgomery Co., one mile north of North Fork Road. According to State Police, Joseph Clyde Long, 66 of Allentown, PA, was driving the...
wfxrtv.com
Motorcycle crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co. kills 1
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Interstate 81. The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 north of North Fork Road in Montgomery County. VSP says a motorcycle was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, and struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver.
Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
War hero turned local business owner opens doors to Dog Tag Cafe at Crossroads Mall
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Crossroads Mall has been unwavering as of late in its acquisition of local ventures, providing storefront foundations for businesses which stand to collectively serve as the backbone of the local community. The latest addition to the Mount Hope location is the Dog Tag...
WTAP
Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season
JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ryan Cook has been growing over-sized crops since just last year. Accumulating six West Virginia state records, including the largest butternut squash in the process. Last weekend, Cook added another accolade to his gargantuan gardening reputation when he broke the world record for most giant...
Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
WSLS
Bald Eagle dies after being hit by driver in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. The Bald Eagle that was hit by a car in Giles County on Friday has died, according to Sabrina with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. The eagle was taken to the center after the incident, and according to center staff,...
Man arrested after punching woman and throwing her down a porch in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is arrested after allegedly attacking a female by punching her in the face, in the ribs and throwing her down a porch. State Police tell Lootpress that on Monday, October 3, 2022, a domestic altercation call came in from Bramwell Road. The victim advised that her boyfriend, Roger Watkins, had attacked her by punching her in the face, in the ribs, and throwing her down the porch. Police observed a laceration on the victim’s right elbow, swelling on her left cheek, a bruise on her ribcage, and a bruise underneath her left breast. The victim also told police that Watkins had stabbed her on a previous occasion.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a slowdown in local mail delivery time
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular basis and all he wants is some clarity. “The worst part about this is the uncertainty, and not knowing whether it is going to come, or when it is going to come,” said Allen.
WDBJ7.com
Proposed halfway house in Fries sparking debate
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of the old Washington Inn in Fries have a plan to turn the property into a low intensity residential service site for people recovering from addiction. This proposal has sparked debate within the town. “We understand that is a needed thing, but we just...
Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County
RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
