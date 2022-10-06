PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is arrested after allegedly attacking a female by punching her in the face, in the ribs and throwing her down a porch. State Police tell Lootpress that on Monday, October 3, 2022, a domestic altercation call came in from Bramwell Road. The victim advised that her boyfriend, Roger Watkins, had attacked her by punching her in the face, in the ribs, and throwing her down the porch. Police observed a laceration on the victim’s right elbow, swelling on her left cheek, a bruise on her ribcage, and a bruise underneath her left breast. The victim also told police that Watkins had stabbed her on a previous occasion.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO