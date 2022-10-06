ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wytheville, VA

lootpress.com

Where Did Chic-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chic-Fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chic-Fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Facility updates underway in Floyd County Public Schools

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “We went from coal to liquid propane and we now have air conditioning in all our rooms and we also have bipolar ionization in all our schools,” said Dr. John Wheeler, superintendent of Floyd County Public Schools. Upgrading their HVAC systems for classrooms...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Motorcycle crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co. kills 1

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Interstate 81. The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 north of North Fork Road in Montgomery County. VSP says a motorcycle was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, and struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Bald Eagle dies after being hit by driver in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. The Bald Eagle that was hit by a car in Giles County on Friday has died, according to Sabrina with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. The eagle was taken to the center after the incident, and according to center staff,...
GILES COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Man arrested after punching woman and throwing her down a porch in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is arrested after allegedly attacking a female by punching her in the face, in the ribs and throwing her down a porch. State Police tell Lootpress that on Monday, October 3, 2022, a domestic altercation call came in from Bramwell Road. The victim advised that her boyfriend, Roger Watkins, had attacked her by punching her in the face, in the ribs, and throwing her down the porch. Police observed a laceration on the victim’s right elbow, swelling on her left cheek, a bruise on her ribcage, and a bruise underneath her left breast. The victim also told police that Watkins had stabbed her on a previous occasion.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Proposed halfway house in Fries sparking debate

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of the old Washington Inn in Fries have a plan to turn the property into a low intensity residential service site for people recovering from addiction. This proposal has sparked debate within the town. “We understand that is a needed thing, but we just...
FRIES, VA
WVNS

Traffic: Rt. 97 still closed in Wyoming County

RAMEY ADDITION, WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– Rt. 97 is closed in Wyoming County at Ramey Addition. According to Wyoming County 911, the call came in around 5:15 p.m. regarding a tree in the road. They tell us power and phone lines have been affected and AEP has been dispatched. No word on when the road will […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

