cowboy
4d ago
If the officer's are not responsible for his death then why is the family getting all this money? Not saying his death is not a tragedy but he was on drugs and had fallen down a flight of stairs witch probably lead to his death.
6
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours are Tuesday for retired officer Booker who was murdered
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours are on Tuesday for retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. The memorial will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ark Of Jesus Ministries at 1000 North Winton Road Then, the funeral will be on Wednesday at The Father’s House at 715 Paul Road He will be buried at Grove Place Cemetery on Chili Avenue.
Family, friends remember slain former RPD Officer William Keith Booker
"Just a great, great man who was always happy, always positive, and he was unbelievably fast," said MCSO Undersheriff Korey Brown.
4 officers injured after inmate attack at Seneca County prison: NYSCOPBA
Medical officials treated them for lacerations to the cheek, forehead, abrasions to arms, back pain, shoulder pain and a bite to the forearm.
iheart.com
Police Release the Name of the City's Latest Homicide Victim
Rochester police have released the name of the city's latest homicide victim. Thirty-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. was shot late Friday night in a parking lot behind an apartment building on East Main Street, near Goodman. Police say Overton lived in the building. He is the city's 66th homicide victim this...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing
Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
13 WHAM
Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime
Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
WHEC TV-10
City man arrested for September murder of 65-year-old woman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On September 24 Rochester police were called to Pearce St. for the report of a woman found dead in the alley. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Mary Simzer, a City resident, clearly deceased and the victim of a murder and sexual assault. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck area.
2 suspects charged for Genesee County building fire
Both suspects are to appear at the Alabama Town Court on November 15.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for driver after hit-and-run with ambulance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for a runaway driver after an ambulance carrying a patient was hit on Sunday night. Three AMR ambulance employees and a patient inside were injured. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard.
WHEC TV-10
“I tried to give him CPR”: East Main Street murder victim’s mother says she tried to save him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A mother relives the horrific moments when she tried to save her son’s life after he was shot. Sunday, police identified the man who was shot and killed on East Main Street on Saturday. He was 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. “I heard the shots, I...
17-year-old from Buffalo found guilty of murder in connection to shooting
The shooting occurred in March 2021 in Buffalo, 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport was killed.
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car accident in Yates County
YATES, N.Y. – On Friday Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road, for a report of a car accident with injuries. Investigators found that Tyge E. Johnson was traveling southbound when he rounded a curve in the road and lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the car, Edward J. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyge E. Johnson was treated for minor injures on the scene and released. He was given a traffic ticket and will appear in Italy Town Court at a later date.
nypressnews.com
Prosecutor’s expert told grand jury police did not kill Daniel Prude
Prosecutors overseeing a grand jury investigation into the death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, undercut the case for criminal charges with testimony from a medical expert who said three police officers who held Prude to the ground until he stopped breathing didn’t do anything wrong.
Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
iheart.com
Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face
A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
WHEC TV-10
County legislator and others threatened while picking up dirty needles on North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC was there
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some scary moments Friday morning for Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons as she, and a group of people, were cleaning up dirty needles along North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac was there when it happened. “We were certainly not wanted on North Clinton Avenue this...
wdkx.com
Rochester Drug Take Back Event Over The Weekend
UMRC and the New York State Police collaborated over the weekend for the annual “Drug take back day”. It was reported that there were over 50 bags of unused drugs collected at the event. https://www.whec.com/top-news/drug-take-back-day-people-across-the-city-dropped-off-their-unused-prescription-drugs/
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue.
