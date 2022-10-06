Read full article on original website
Popculture
Michael J. Fox's Mom Phyllis Has Died
Actor Michael J. Fox's mother, Phyllis Evelyn Fox, died on Sept. 24. She was 92. The actor joked about how his mother did not think it was a good idea for him to star in Back to the Future during a New York Comic Con panel on Saturday to celebrate the franchise.
Popculture
Draco Malfoy Actor Tom Felton Recently Reunited With His 'Harry Potter' Dad Jason Isaacs
Harry Potter fans were treated to another cast reunion last month on Instagram. Former stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs met up in London, where Felton was starring in a play on the West End. When Isaacs came out to see the show, he raved about Felton and congratulated him on a great performance.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: Where It Currently Stands
House of the Dragon had a strong start with critics and fans, and it only seems to be getting stronger. At the time of this writing just before the premiere of Episode 8, the show has has an 86 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83 percent positive score among fans. With a few more weeks to go it seems all but certain that Season 1 will end on a high note.
Popculture
Rapper Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Twins
N-Dubz star Fazer is in for double the amount of cute! The 35-year-old rapper, real name Richard Rawson, is about to be a dad of three, with Fazer recently sharing the exciting news that his girlfriend Ashley Havelin is pregnant with twins. The little ones on the way will be the couple's second and third children, Fazer and Havelin having welcomed daughter Ava Rose back in 2013.
Popculture
Robert Cormier, 'Heartland' Actor, Died After 'Tragic Accident'
Robert Cormier, who starred in the Canadian drama series Heartland and an episode of ABC's Designated Survivor, died after suffering injuries in a tragic accident. He was 33. Cormier died on Sept. 23, according to his obituary. Cormier died at an Etobicoke, Ontario hospital from injuries sustained in a fall,...
Popculture
Fox Weather Meteorologist Marries News Correspondent: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'
Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan have officially tied the knot! After announcing their engagement in August 2021, the NBC News correspondent and Fox Weather meteorologist married in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 8. The couple shared news of...
Popculture
'SNL' Fan-Favorites Return After Not Appearing on Season Premiere
This week's new episode of Saturday Night Live featured the return of the digital shorts team "Please Don't Destroy" at last. Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy were absent from the SNL Season 48 premiere last weekend, so some fans feared they would be sparse this season. They turned up for a pre-recorded sketch with this week's host Brendan Gleeson.
Popculture
Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs
Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"
Popculture
Amelia Hamlin Shaves Eyebrows in Wake of Scott Disick Breakup
Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, shaved off her eyebrows for a new photoshoot. The 21-year-old model ditched her eyebrows over a year after her breakup with Scott Disick. She also followed the blonde eyebrow trend last fall. "[Hamlin] takes it to the next...
Popculture
Adriana Chechik, Streamer and Adult Film Actress, Breaks Her Back After Jumping in Foam Pit at TwitchCon
Adriana Chechik, a popular Twitch streamer and adult film star, is recovering after she broke her back. Chechik revealed on Twitter that she broke her back in two places and would have to undergo surgery after she lept into a foam pit at TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Spinoff With Host Terry Crews Coming to NBC
Terry Crews' hosting gig on America's Got Talent will continue. NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of the popular reality competition series, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel tapped for the judging panel. America's Got Talent: All-Stars production will begin Oct. 2022, TV Line reports. Per an official description, the show is "a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world." The most popular and memorable contestants who are considered to be the best of the best "will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars,"" a press release notes.
Popculture
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on 5-Year-Old Son Billy After Open-Heart Surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's 5-year-old son Billy is "doing great" following the little boy's two open-heart surgeries. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host opened up to Entertainment Tonight at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, where he shared an update on his son and praised the "stars" at the hospital who have treated his heart condition.
Popculture
'The Crown' Already Catching Heat for Upcoming Princess Diana Scene
The Crown producers have been heavily criticized for portraying Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview against Prince William's wishes. Several critics are outraged about Netflix's plans to reenact Diana's 1995 interview, which drew more than 20 million viewers, with journalist Martin Bashir for the show's fifth season. There are claims that it is a low point for the drama, which has already been accused of fabricating scenes and distorting facts to discredit the Royal Family, reported Daily Mail.
Popculture
Lisa Ling Shows Support for Meghan Markle After Headline-Grabbing 'Archetypes' Podcast Appearance
CNN host Lisa Ling was a guest on this week's new episode of the Archetypes podcast with Meghan Markle, and as their conversation caught the internet's eye, she posted some praise for Markle on Instagram. Ling shared a photo of herself and Markle together with a handful of compliments for the Duchess of Sussex. After they discussed racism and sexism against women of Asian descent, the podcast went somewhat viral.
Popculture
Why Jimmy Kimmel's Audience Kept Booing Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis received a rousing unwelcome from Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s special Brooklyn audience during a recent appearance on the show. The Ukrainian-born actress was in the studio promoting her new Netflix thriller, Luckiest Girl Alive. She recounted a humorous story about an almost wardrobe mishap where she had to wear children's leggings modified into underwear because she did not have a bra or underwear to pair with a transparent dress. As Kimmel usually tapes his show in Los Angeles, he told Kunis, "You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you're not a New Yorker, right?" A person in the crowd booed the 39-year-old as she began to answer, to which she responded, "What? Who booed?" She played it off with Kimmel, joking, "What's wrong with your audience? Very New York of you, very New York."
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 14 Premiere Delivered Troubling News About Hetty Lange
The premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 aired on Sunday night, and the big episode delivered some troubling news about Hetty Lange. The last we knew of Hetty (Linda Hunt), she was heading to Syria on a top-secret mission, with few updates emerging over the past couple of seasons. She was not in Seasons 12 or 13 very much, and the new season isn't looking too promising. Please Note: Spoilers Below for NCIS: LA.
Kim Just Hired Extra Security For Her Kids After Kanye Leaked Their School’s Name
At all costs. Kim Kardashian is protecting her kids at school. The Skims founder is hiring security after her ex-husband Kanye West threatened their kids’ wellbeing after publicizing their school on his social media. According to TMZ, the Kardashians star “hired additional security as an extra precaution,” and she is reportedly “footing the bill.” The school affirms that they don’t see Kanye as a “threat” but because the name—and therefore information on its location—of the school was revealed in Kanye’s Instagram posts, they said, “there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus,” and offered...
Popculture
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way
The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
Popculture
Maroon 5 Brushes off Adam Levine Scandal With Major Announcement
Adam Levine's recent marital scandals didn't slow down his band, Maroon 5. In the midst of the publicity fallout, Maroon 5 announced plans for a prolonged Las Vegas residency in 2023. The band will play 16 shows over the course of a few months for "M5LV The Residency." Maroon 5's...
