Tom Cruise's next mission could make history. If the plans for an upcoming film come through, he would fly to space to film the moment where he helps save the planet. Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Film Entertainment Group, told the BBC in an interview last week that the 60-year-old "Mission Impossible" and "Top Gun" actor will be "taking the world to space." "That's the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him doing just that," she said, "taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO