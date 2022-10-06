Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie And Christian Bale Reveal The Unexpected Emotion Flowing Through Amsterdam In Exclusive New Clip
Amsterdam is a difficult movie to describe, based on all that it tries to accomplish. But the movie's main stars know one thing that powers the new film.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94
Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
Ashton Kutcher And Natalie Portman Joke About Mila Kunis And ‘All Making Out’ With One Another During One Movies Period
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reflect on their film history together, and joke about how the two of them, and Mila Kunis were essentially "all making out" during this time.
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Neil deGrasse Tyson debunks Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ plane stunt: ‘His body would splatter’
Neil deGrasse Tyson said Tom Cruise's pilot shouldn't survive the "Top Gun: Maverick" opening stunt. The scientist took to Twitter to explain how the supersonic speeds would've killed him. Tyson also suggested an interesting change to the movie's climactic scenes. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has become a reliable source of...
Shailene Woodley Joins the Cast of Craig Gillespie's 'Dumb Money'
The cast for Craig Gillespie’s (Cruella) newest film grows as Shailene Woodley (Divergent) has joined Dumb Money from Black Bear. With principal photography on the production currently underway, the film will be based on The Antisocial Network, a book by Ben Mezrich, which focuses on how internet trolls on Reddit faced off against one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street.
From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page takes to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell
Regé-Jean Page has accepted the role of Butch Cassidy in Amazon's major new TV drama, Butch and Sundance - which will take a new spin on the classic '60s film. The Bridgerton actor, 34, will portray the role across from Sundance Kid actor Glen Powell, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick.
Tom Cruise has a critic! World-famous scientist Neil deGrasse debunks the star's flight stunt from Top Gun: Maverick
Neil deGrasse Tyson flexed his scientific savvy on Sunday as he took to Twitter to demystify Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Introducing the topic, he began, 'Late to the party here, but In this year’s @TopGunMovie, @TomCruise ’s character Maverick ejects from a hypersonic plane at Mach 10.5, before it crashed.'
Tom Cruise could become first civilian spacewalker in upcoming film shoot
Tom Cruise's next mission could make history. If the plans for an upcoming film come through, he would fly to space to film the moment where he helps save the planet. Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Film Entertainment Group, told the BBC in an interview last week that the 60-year-old "Mission Impossible" and "Top Gun" actor will be "taking the world to space." "That's the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him doing just that," she said, "taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do...
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86
Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Lisa Ling Shows Support for Meghan Markle After Headline-Grabbing 'Archetypes' Podcast Appearance
CNN host Lisa Ling was a guest on this week's new episode of the Archetypes podcast with Meghan Markle, and as their conversation caught the internet's eye, she posted some praise for Markle on Instagram. Ling shared a photo of herself and Markle together with a handful of compliments for the Duchess of Sussex. After they discussed racism and sexism against women of Asian descent, the podcast went somewhat viral.
Sanaa Lathan Reveals This ‘Brown Sugar’ Scene May Have Been Improv
Many Black music journalists’ formative film, Brown Sugar, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. As the acclaimed Hip-Hop romantic comedy ages one more year, its leading lady, Sanaa Lathan, shared some behind-the-scenes insight with ESSENCE and revealed she almost didn’t do the film. Why? Because the movie’s initial script was deemed weak, there was a production conflict, and a Hollywood strike was looming at the time. Eventually, things fell into place, and as the universe would have it, Lathan remained on board, alongside the esteemed cast of Black Hollywood excellence. More from VIBE.comYasiin Bey Rocks 'White Lies Matter' Shirt Amid Kanye West...
Adriana Chechik, Streamer and Adult Film Actress, Breaks Her Back After Jumping in Foam Pit at TwitchCon
Adriana Chechik, a popular Twitch streamer and adult film star, is recovering after she broke her back. Chechik revealed on Twitter that she broke her back in two places and would have to undergo surgery after she lept into a foam pit at TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Angela Lansbury Dies: Beloved Actress Of Film, Stage & Television Was 96
Angela Lansbury, one of the most beloved and acclaimed actors of stage, film and television, died at her Los Angeles home today in her sleep, just five days short of her 97th birthday. Her death was announced by her family. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the statement reads. Known to television fans as the star of the long-running Murder, She Wrote, to Broadway fans as the definitive...
