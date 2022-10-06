ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94

Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Shailene Woodley Joins the Cast of Craig Gillespie's 'Dumb Money'

The cast for Craig Gillespie’s (Cruella) newest film grows as Shailene Woodley (Divergent) has joined Dumb Money from Black Bear. With principal photography on the production currently underway, the film will be based on The Antisocial Network, a book by Ben Mezrich, which focuses on how internet trolls on Reddit faced off against one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street.
From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page takes to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell

Regé-Jean Page has accepted the role of Butch Cassidy in Amazon's major new TV drama, Butch and Sundance - which will take a new spin on the classic '60s film. The Bridgerton actor, 34, will portray the role across from Sundance Kid actor Glen Powell, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick.
Tom Cruise could become first civilian spacewalker in upcoming film shoot

Tom Cruise's next mission could make history. If the plans for an upcoming film come through, he would fly to space to film the moment where he helps save the planet. Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Film Entertainment Group, told the BBC in an interview last week that the 60-year-old "Mission Impossible" and "Top Gun" actor will be "taking the world to space." "That's the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him doing just that," she said, "taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do...
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86

Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Lisa Ling Shows Support for Meghan Markle After Headline-Grabbing 'Archetypes' Podcast Appearance

CNN host Lisa Ling was a guest on this week's new episode of the Archetypes podcast with Meghan Markle, and as their conversation caught the internet's eye, she posted some praise for Markle on Instagram. Ling shared a photo of herself and Markle together with a handful of compliments for the Duchess of Sussex. After they discussed racism and sexism against women of Asian descent, the podcast went somewhat viral.
Sanaa Lathan Reveals This ‘Brown Sugar’ Scene May Have Been Improv

Many Black music journalists’ formative film, Brown Sugar, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. As the acclaimed Hip-Hop romantic comedy ages one more year, its leading lady, Sanaa Lathan, shared some behind-the-scenes insight with ESSENCE and revealed she almost didn’t do the film. Why? Because the movie’s initial script was deemed weak, there was a production conflict, and a Hollywood strike was looming at the time. Eventually, things fell into place, and as the universe would have it, Lathan remained on board, alongside the esteemed cast of Black Hollywood excellence. More from VIBE.comYasiin Bey Rocks 'White Lies Matter' Shirt Amid Kanye West...
Angela Lansbury Dies: Beloved Actress Of Film, Stage & Television Was 96

Angela Lansbury, one of the most beloved and acclaimed actors of stage, film and television, died at her Los Angeles home today in her sleep, just five days short of her 97th birthday. Her death was announced by her family. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the statement reads. Known to television fans as the star of the long-running Murder, She Wrote, to Broadway fans as the definitive...
