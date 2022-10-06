Daily Mail publisher refutes phone-tapping allegations by Prince Harry, others

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper on Thursday refuted allegations of phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy by a group of individuals including Britain's Prince Harry and singer Elton John.

"We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears," a spokesman for the publisher, Associated Newspapers, said. "These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims - based on no credible evidence - appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers."

