Health Digest

What To Know About Cervical Vertigo

Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
Health Digest

Mesenteric Venous Thrombosis Explained

If you have mesenteric venous thrombosis, it means you have a blood clot blocking a major vein (such as the superior mesenteric vein) that drains blood from your intestines, per Medline Plus. Blood clots are a natural process. They form when you get a cut, stopping the bleeding and facilitating the wound's healing (via American Academy of Family Physicians). According to the North American Thrombosis Forum, these clots should break down after the wound heals; however, some clots fail to dissolve after an injury, while others emerge even if you don't have an injury. This condition is known as thrombosis — the blocking of blood vessels by inappropriately formed blood clots.
Health Digest

What You Should Know About Ear Infections In Adults

The ear is made up of three main parts — the inner, middle, and outer ear (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). Each part plays a major role in hearing, but ear infections can sometimes occur, causing certain parts to malfunction. Although children are the most vulnerable to ear infections, adults can also develop them. When adults get ear infections, it might indicate more serious problems or underlying conditions, according to Healthline. Therefore, it's crucial to know the various causes and symptoms to ensure you receive the right treatment.
Health Digest

Signs You Need To Adjust Your Antidepressants

Your mental health plays a role in your overall well being and can drastically impact your ability to function effectively from day to day. In fact, when your mood isn't right, it can throw off the tone and feel of your day, week, or even month. Inspira Health explains that the top three most diagnosed mental health disorders are anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For individuals who experience milder symptoms of mental health disorders, treatment options may only include a form of therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help cope with the side effects and symptoms of a disorder or mental illness (via Mayo Clinic). However, other individuals who experience long-term or more severe effects of a mental health disorder may have a treatment plan that includes therapy and a prescribed antidepressant.
Health Digest

What Is The Difference Between Narcolepsy And Sleep Apnea?

Most people would agree that nothing beats a good night's sleep. However, if you suffer from a sleep disorder, your nights may be far from pleasant. There are a wide range of sleep disorders, from restless legs syndrome to insomnia, all of which can impact your ability to get proper rest (via the Mayo Clinic).
Health Digest

How To Prevent An Imbalance Of Electrolytes In Your Body

Electrolytes are minerals in your bodily fluids. Your body needs them to perform many functions, including regulating blood pressure and keeping the pH levels in the blood normal (via Cleveland Clinic). Calcium, chloride, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and phosphate are examples of electrolytes, and they all perform different tasks. Your kidneys help keep electrolytes balanced by filtering them and excreting what your body doesn't need (via Merck Manual).
