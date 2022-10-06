Read full article on original website
"Home Economics" Star Karla Souza
The hit comedy "Home Economics" takes a heartwarming look at the relationship between three adult siblings: one in the top 1-percent, one in the middle-class and one barely holding on. We spoke with one of the stars of the ABC sitcom, Karla Souza. Home Economics Airs Wednesdays at 9:30pm right...
Angela Lansbury, star of ‘Murder She Wrote,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ dies at 96
Actor Angela Lansbury, who starred as Jessica Fletcher in the crime drama “Murder, She Wrote” and voiced Mrs. Potts in 1991′s “Beauty and the Beast,” died Tuesday, family members said in a statement. She was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to...
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86
Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Sanaa Lathan Reveals This ‘Brown Sugar’ Scene May Have Been Improv
Many Black music journalists’ formative film, Brown Sugar, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. As the acclaimed Hip-Hop romantic comedy ages one more year, its leading lady, Sanaa Lathan, shared some behind-the-scenes insight with ESSENCE and revealed she almost didn’t do the film. Why? Because the movie’s initial script was deemed weak, there was a production conflict, and a Hollywood strike was looming at the time. Eventually, things fell into place, and as the universe would have it, Lathan remained on board, alongside the esteemed cast of Black Hollywood excellence. More from VIBE.comYasiin Bey Rocks 'White Lies Matter' Shirt Amid Kanye West...
