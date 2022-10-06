Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
University of Oregon offers new financial aid program to Native American students
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon just launched a new program to cover the cost of tuition and fees for Native American students. The university unveiled the ‘Home Flight Scholars' Program’ earlier Monday at the Many Nations' Longhouse on campus. The University of Oregon says Native...
KCBY
EPD Party Patrol over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
KCBY
Unseasonable warm temperatures contribute to Cedar Creek Fire growth in the southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire growth in the "slopover" area continues because of dry fuels and unseasonably warm temperatures. The area actively burning is the southern fire edge near Lucas Lake. Securing and holding this "slopover" area to prevent impacts to the Highway 58 corridor continues to be highest priority for fire crews and resources.
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBY
Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
KCBY
Jackson's Auto Care owner shows damage from break-in and arson
EUGENE, Ore. — A man is now facing charges after police say he started a fire in an auto shop, then barricaded himself inside. Tens of thousands of dollars in damage. That's according to Eugene Police whom we spoke to Saturday. The incident happened Saturday morning at Jackson's Auto...
KCBY
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Currently there's 605 total personnel on scene battling the Cedar Creek Fire; 15 engines, 17 crews, 6 heavy equipment, and 5 helicopters. The Cedar Creek Fire is currently 121,529 acres and is 38 % contained. Northwest Incident Management Team 9 will transfer command to Northwest Incident...
KCBY
Ducks hope to bounce back this basketball season
EUGENE, Ore. — We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year...
Comments / 0