Lake Oswego, OR

KATU.com

Two playful primates arrive at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new attraction at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo welcomed a pair of red-tailed monkeys this week. Their names are Indi and Chichi. You’ll be able to find them in the zoo’s Africa Treetops Habitat. These two came from the Louisville Zoo...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Northwest Implant Center

They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Northwest Implant Center to find out more from Implant Specialists Tin Le, DMD, FAGD and Andy Burton, DMD, DABOI/ID, FAAID, FADII.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Record warmth: Several locations around Portland set daily record highs

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Full list of daily highs posted, previous story had temperatures from 3:00 p.m. The extended summer weather has broken a handful of daily high-temperature records around the Portland area Saturday. FORECAST | Warmer temperatures remain in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Today marks the eighth year Portland celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Portland first celebrated this day in 2015. The day is to honor Native Americans and their contributions as well as to acknowledge that the land we live on belonged to others first. Indigenous Peoples Day also recognizes the harm caused by...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portlandia statue unveiled downtown 37 years ago

Saturday marks 37 years since we were first introduced to the iconic Portlandia statue. The 50-foot tall copper woman was unveiled at a dedication ceremony on October 8, 1985. She floated down the Willamette River two days earlier before an exhaustive transport to her perch on The Portland Building near Southwest 4th and Madison.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside north of Camas. Washington State DNR tweeted that the so-called Nakia Creek...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Richard Bloom
KATU.com

Group protests low-income housing rent increase at Portland complex

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters gathered Monday outside the Prescott Apartments in North Portland to oppose rent increases of up to $400. That is an increase of more than 50% on affordable housing units in the building. By city regulation rent increases for affordable housing are limited to 5%. However,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds for Timbers, Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines has announced they are redirecting Timbers and Thorns FC sponsorship funds. In a statement released today, the company said the money will be allocated to the National Women's Soccer League Players Association. The move comes after an investigation revealed emotional and sexual abuse in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters battling brush fire between Wilsonville and Newberg

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire burning between Newberg and Wilsonville, just off of SW Kramien Road. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:00 p.m. Officials from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say they are providing structure protection for one building. This is a...
WILSONVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland

Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police find woman dead in Lownsdale Park Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they found a woman dead this morning in Lownsdale Park. Police were sent to the park on a welfare check just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived, they located an adult female dead. Homicide detectives responded to investigate and police...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
PORTLAND, OR

