Two playful primates arrive at Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new attraction at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo welcomed a pair of red-tailed monkeys this week. Their names are Indi and Chichi. You’ll be able to find them in the zoo’s Africa Treetops Habitat. These two came from the Louisville Zoo...
Portland Jewish deli defaced with swastika: 'This type of action needs to upset people'
Someone vandalized a vegan Jewish deli in Portland with a swastika over the weekend, and the business owner is speaking out against hate within our community. Justin King, the owner of Ben and Esther’s, tells KATU News he was upset that someone defaced the logo featuring his grandparents with a symbol of hate, but is not surprised.
Northwest Implant Center
They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Northwest Implant Center to find out more from Implant Specialists Tin Le, DMD, FAGD and Andy Burton, DMD, DABOI/ID, FAAID, FADII.
Record warmth: Several locations around Portland set daily record highs
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Full list of daily highs posted, previous story had temperatures from 3:00 p.m. The extended summer weather has broken a handful of daily high-temperature records around the Portland area Saturday. FORECAST | Warmer temperatures remain in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service Portland...
Today marks the eighth year Portland celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Portland first celebrated this day in 2015. The day is to honor Native Americans and their contributions as well as to acknowledge that the land we live on belonged to others first. Indigenous Peoples Day also recognizes the harm caused by...
Portlandia statue unveiled downtown 37 years ago
Saturday marks 37 years since we were first introduced to the iconic Portlandia statue. The 50-foot tall copper woman was unveiled at a dedication ceremony on October 8, 1985. She floated down the Willamette River two days earlier before an exhaustive transport to her perch on The Portland Building near Southwest 4th and Madison.
Pearl District Neighborhood Association collaborates with ODOT on solution to camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the last few months, the Pearl District Neighborhood Association partnered with the group 'We Heart Portland' to clean up camps near I-405. President Stan Penkin said they connected campers with services, picked up trash, and put up fences to deter tents from popping up again.
Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside north of Camas. Washington State DNR tweeted that the so-called Nakia Creek...
Group protests low-income housing rent increase at Portland complex
PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters gathered Monday outside the Prescott Apartments in North Portland to oppose rent increases of up to $400. That is an increase of more than 50% on affordable housing units in the building. By city regulation rent increases for affordable housing are limited to 5%. However,...
Portland gas prices continue to rise, up 84 cents from a month ago
Average gas prices in Portland are up more than 14 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.62 a gallon as of Monday. Portland’s prices at the pump are nearly 84 cents higher per gallon than a month ago, and up $1.88 from a year ago. According to...
Timbers, Thorns CEO Merritt Paulson steps down following report of abuse in women's soccer
The owner of the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC announced Tuesday that he would step down as CEO of the teams following an NWSL investigation that found systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct across women's soccer, including in the Rose City. Along with the announcement, Merritt Paulson issued an apology...
Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds for Timbers, Thorns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines has announced they are redirecting Timbers and Thorns FC sponsorship funds. In a statement released today, the company said the money will be allocated to the National Women's Soccer League Players Association. The move comes after an investigation revealed emotional and sexual abuse in...
Firefighters battling brush fire between Wilsonville and Newberg
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire burning between Newberg and Wilsonville, just off of SW Kramien Road. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:00 p.m. Officials from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say they are providing structure protection for one building. This is a...
Portland woman accused of sleeping in strangers' beds to appear in court Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The woman accused of twice breaking into homes and sleeping in strangers’ beds is set to attend mental health court Tuesday to determine whether she has the ability to aid in her own defense. Terri Zinzer is accused of walking into a Portland home and...
Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland
Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
Portland Police find woman dead in Lownsdale Park Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they found a woman dead this morning in Lownsdale Park. Police were sent to the park on a welfare check just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived, they located an adult female dead. Homicide detectives responded to investigate and police...
ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
Homicide detectives ask for help investigating 'suspicious death' in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead Sunday night along North Marine Drive in Portland, and homicide detectives are asking for help investigating the suspicious death. The investigation began at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday with reports of “suspicious circumstances” along Marine Drive east of the MLK Jr. Boulevard/Interstate 5 interchange.
Staff at apartment complex voice concerns around police response to mental health call
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Neighbors and staff at a Vancouver apartment complex said they're worried about public safety. This follows a wellness check when Vancouver Police said they responded to a man holding a gun. Steven Carmer lives and works at the Maple Ride Apartment Complex. Carmer said he received...
Have You Seen Him? Washington State Patrol asks for help finding missing Clark Co. man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is searching for an 81-year-old Clark County man, putting out a statewide alert early Monday morning asking for help in the search. Ronald Thornley was last contacted at about 7:30 p.m. on October 8 on Northeast 91st Street. Thornley is described as about...
