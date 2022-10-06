ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Later start to leaves changing, brings additional weekends to enjoy fall colors

By Sarah Ferguson, Valerie Mills
 5 days ago

(COLORADO) — Colorado’s landscape is quickly becoming vibrant with fall colors as trees continue to reach their peak colors for the season. While you may still be planning that leaf peeping trip, your time to see the fall colors is running out.

This weekend (Oct. 8-Oct. 9), will be the best time to explore the fall colors in the high country in Southwest Colorado, as northern parts of the state have already reached their brightest colors.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeApz_0iOjuU9m00
    Fall foliage along Colorado Route 92 near Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsQv1_0iOjuU9m00
    Fall foliage covered dirt road near Telluride, Colorado. Credit: Lars Leber.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzSji_0iOjuU9m00
    Boreas Pass near Breckenridge fall colors, FOX21 Meteorologist Valerie Mills
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016RCs_0iOjuU9m00
    Cottonwood Pass near Buena Vista fall colors, FOX21 Meteorologist Valerie Mills

Through Sunday, Oct. 9, leaf peepers can see gorgeous views in the San Juan Skyway, as the southern mountains in Colorado will reach their peak fall foliage around Oct. 10. Areas near Pagosa Springs and Durango will be a few days behind, and will see their brightest colors through around Oct. 17. Telluride and Ouray are also seeing colors reach their peak through Oct. 16.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFpXl_0iOjuU9m00
    This is a view of maroon lake from about 30 minutes of hiking.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHRAa_0iOjuU9m00
    Fall in Colorado Yellow aspen leaves in Estes Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44X5jO_0iOjuU9m00
    Fall foliage near Ridgway, Colorado. Credit: Lars Leber.

Other areas of the state that will also see peak fall colors through Oct. 16 include, Salida, Buena Vista, Cottonwood Pass, and the Collegiate Peaks, where beautiful views of Aspen trees line the mountain drive.

>>When fall colors will peak across Colorado & where to see them

If you’re wanting to explore a bit closer to the Pikes Peak Region, it’s going to be gorgeous driving through Teller and Park Counties. A fun option to soak up the colors is driving on Gold Camp Road, which takes drivers through Colorado Springs to Victor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZ0Eo_0iOjuU9m00

Cripple Creek will be at its peak fall color season through Oct. 10, and Woodland Park will be just behind that, reaching its peak colors around Oct. 14-17.

>>Fall colors forecast in Colorado

The beneficial monsoon moisture we saw over the summer typically leads to a later change in fall colors for lower elevations. That’s why it’s taking a bit longer this year for areas outside the mountains to reach their peak.

During drier summers, changes start in the high country closer to the middle of September. This year, we saw a later start with colors peaking at the end of the month and into early October.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Two Colorado Hikers Suffer Leg Injuries Within Hours of Each Other

When it comes to hikers, safety is a top priority and we learn about how much that does matter when out on the trail. One Colorado hiker happens to suffer leg injuries and another does, too, but receives some help along the way. Let’s start with the first one, though. Reportedly, deputies and search and rescue team members from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office go out to Hope Lake on Saturday.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

Death investigation in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is conducting a death investigation in the Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs. According to EPSO at around 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street near I-25, on reports of a man with injuries. When deputies arrived, they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
