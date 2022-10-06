ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Soccer Top 20, Oct. 11: Title contenders gear up for championship runs

In less than two weeks, we will have a set of county and conference champions. That means championship settings and playoff atmospheres as the season really heats up and the games start to mean more. On Monday, we got a glimpse of what that will be like. Soon, we will get to see the best teams in New Jersey face off in the state playoffs and prove they are among the elite.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 24 greatest Italian dishes, ranked

A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Forget New York City; no one does Italian food better than New Jersey. It seems like every Garden State street corner features a pizzeria, trattoria or cafe serving some of the country’s finest Italian imports.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Beach Radio

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022

New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,216 COVID cases, 1 death as transmission rate drops

New Jersey on Tuesday reported another confirmed 1,216 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.92 on Tuesday, down from 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy