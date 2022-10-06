Read full article on original website
Related
Who are the best field hockey sophomores in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
We’re in the middle of taking a deep dive into each graduating class and highlighting some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best sophomores in New Jersey!. Send an email to Brian at the address below with BEST SOPHOMORES in the subject...
New Jersey native wins again on Jeopardy!; heads into tonight on seven-day win streak
A New Jersey native won again on Jeopardy!
HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. conference following Week 6
Week 6 featured more of the same from our previous players of the week – video game offensive numbers and pad-crunching tackles and sacks defensively that swung the game, though it did provide some new. In this edition, a pair of sophomores and a freshman came up clutch for...
Girls Soccer Top 20, Oct. 11: Title contenders gear up for championship runs
In less than two weeks, we will have a set of county and conference champions. That means championship settings and playoff atmospheres as the season really heats up and the games start to mean more. On Monday, we got a glimpse of what that will be like. Soon, we will get to see the best teams in New Jersey face off in the state playoffs and prove they are among the elite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Boys soccer: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference stat leaders through Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the weekly North Jersey Interscholastic Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
Unbeaten Steinert girls soccer rallies three times for hard-fought, 4-3 victory over Notre Dame
The Notre Dame High girls soccer team bravely took on the challenge of facing undefeated Steinert. Unfortunately for the Irish, the Spartans took on their own challenge of coming back from three straight one-goal deficits. Steinert finally subdued Notre Dame as two second-half goals provided a 4-3 victory on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
New Jersey’s 24 greatest Italian dishes, ranked
A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Forget New York City; no one does Italian food better than New Jersey. It seems like every Garden State street corner features a pizzeria, trattoria or cafe serving some of the country’s finest Italian imports.
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
N.J.’s 33 best small towns, ranked, for the ultimate fall day trip
The story was originally published in 2019. New Jersey is the nation’s most densely populated state. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Rutgers basketball fans will like bold prediction by Big Ten insider
College basketball season is right around the corner. And it’s looking like it could be a good year for the Scarlet Knights. In fact, Big Ten insider Andy Katz predicts Rutgers will set itself up well for the postseason. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
N.J. reports 1,216 COVID cases, 1 death as transmission rate drops
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another confirmed 1,216 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.92 on Tuesday, down from 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0