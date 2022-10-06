Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota weekly COVID cases stay under one thousand
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's weekly COVID-19 case count is staying below a thousand. There were just over 975 newly confirmed cases in the state in the last weekly report. Federal health officials classify only Sheridan County as being at high risk for transmission, down from three counties last week.
wdayradionow.com
Local food manufacturer sued for "Texas Pete" name
(Winston-Salem, NC) -- A local hot sauce maker has until November 10th to respond to a lawsuit concerning its name. A Los Angeles man has filed a class-action lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Company, which is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and makes Texas Pete hot sauce. The lawsuit alleges...
wdayradionow.com
Gate City Bank Board Chairman Steve Swiontek aims for "civil discourse" if elected to North Dakota State Senate
(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate running for state senate in Fargo's new District 10 says he'll work to ensure "civil discourse" in state government if elected. "You and I may disagree on some things, but I think it is important that we can walk away from the table and still be able to work on another issue down the road, and I think that is so important to have that in the legislature," said Steve Swiontek.
wdayradionow.com
12 Minnesota schools now guarantee admission for some students pursuing 4-year degrees
(Fargo, ND) -- Concordia College is one of 12 private colleges and universities in Minnesota now offering a Transfer Admission Guarantee to community college students who meet certain eligibility requirements. "So each institution has maybe their own admission requirements. At Concordia we accept a 2.75 GPA for guaranteed admission, and...
wdayradionow.com
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota House candidate charged with punching boyfriend, ripping hair
(Valley City, ND) -- A Democratic-NPL candidate for the North Dakota House has been released from custody, but faces assault charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss allegedly punched her boyfriend and ripped out some of his hair over the weekend. Huss is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident, which...
wdayradionow.com
SCTCC beginning construction on addition
(St. Cloud, MN) -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College is beginning construction on an addition. The addition and renovation of existing space will create its new Advanced Manufacturing Training Lab. College officials say the move will benefit at least five of its programs. Officials say the new space will...
