Andre Iguodala speaks out on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch

By Marcus White, AP Photo/Stacy Bengs
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jan. 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

After the punch heard 'round the world, the oldest member of the Golden State Warriors is speaking out.

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala, who re-signed with the Warriors last month for his 19th and final NBA season, defended Jordan Poole and Draymond Green hours after The Athletic first reported that the pair had a physical altercation in practice on Wednesday.

ESPN subsequently reported that Green punched Poole as the two were "verbally sparring," while Yahoo! Sports added that there was tension between Poole and his teammates amid negotiations of a contract extension ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline. Yahoo! Sports also reported that Green apologized to his teammates for his actions.

Almost two hours after Yahoo! Sports' report, Iguodala tweeted that Poole was "a great character kid" and wrote that his assessment was "straight from the 'SOURCE' " rather than the outlet's unnamed sources.

What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE”— andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

Iguodala added in a subsequent tweet that it was "family business" with Green.

And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too…— andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

Poole and Iguodala are close, with the former telling NBC Sports Bay Area during the NBA Finals that he considered the 38-year-old his veteran mentor . Iguodala and Green, meanwhile, have been teammates for seven seasons and won four championships together.

Both Poole and Green could become free agents next summer, with the former able to hit restricted free agency — which gives the Warriors the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team — and the latter able to become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his contract.

It's possible the Warriors don't keep both players beyond this season. If Golden State signs Green, Poole, potential 2023 free agent Andrew Wiggins and potential 2024 free agent Klay Thompson to maximum contract extensions, the Warriors would pay upwards of $400 million in salaries and luxury taxes. Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic that "those numbers are not remotely possible."

In the meantime, general manager Bob Myers said on Thursday that the Warriors will "internally" discipline Green following the altercation. Myers said it was unlikely Green would miss any games.

The Warriors previously suspended Green for one game without pay following an on-court, verbal confrontation with him and Kevin Durant in 2018. Durant left the Warriors as a free agent in the following summer, and he told ESPN's "First Take" that the altercation factored into his decision to leave for the Brooklyn Nets .

San Francisco Examiner

