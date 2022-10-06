Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 11
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 7 Westfield over No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Boys soccer recap
Zachary Preucil scored the game’s only goal 13 minutes into the first half off an assist from Ryan Bertch as Westfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1-0 in Scotch Plains. One goal was enough for Michael Lieberman, who made three saves to...
Times boys soccer notes, MCT edition: eight teams set to contest tournament set
For most of recent history, the boys soccer Mercer County Tournament would be the culmination of the regular season, with teams battling it out the week before the state tournament for local supremacy before turning their glances towards bigger glory. But this year, that Is not the case: the 2022...
Field Hockey: Colonial Valley Conference stat leaders for Oct. 11
Note: These stats are from information submitted by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please ask your coach to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.
Field Hockey: Season stat leaders for Oct. 11
Note: These stats are from information submitted by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please ask your coach to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Rutgers lands in familiar spot, Cliff Omoruyi earns historic selection in Big Ten men’s basketball preseason poll
There are two familiar things the Big Ten press corps expects to see from Rutgers this fall: A middle-of-the-pack finish in the standings and an elite individual season from its brightest star. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights were predicted to finish eighth in the conference in the...
Rutgers basketball fans will like bold prediction by Big Ten insider
College basketball season is right around the corner. And it’s looking like it could be a good year for the Scarlet Knights. In fact, Big Ten insider Andy Katz predicts Rutgers will set itself up well for the postseason. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Here are 4 Rutgers basketball questions heading into Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS — The college basketball season is right around the corner. The latest step on the march towards March takes place this week here at the Target Center, where the Big Ten’s annual Media Days take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rutgers will participate on the first day, with head coach Steve Pikiell and veteran players Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi making the trek to meet the media.
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Devils’ Nico Hischier practices, provides injury update before season opener vs. Flyers
After a hamstring strain yanked him out of the preseason in Game 1, Devils captain Nico Hischier was excited to practice on Tuesday. Hischier, 23, originally sustained the injury in the first period of New Jersey’s 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 26. What started as apparent cramps turned into a hamstring injury that made him feel “off.” He briefly skated with his teammates on Tuesday and finally gave an update on his condition afterward.
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location
Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
23,000 Without Power In Passaic, Morris Counties
A major power outage was reported Saturday, Oct. 8 in parts of Passaic County. JCP&L's website said nearly 10,200 people were without power in Morris County while 13,600 were in the dark in Passaic County. Power was expected to be restored around 2 or 3 p.m., according to JCP&L. to...
New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers TV info: Live stream, time, TV channel, ticket prices for Devils’ season opener on Thursday
The New Jersey Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (10/13/22) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to ESPN+. This game is exclusive to ESPN+, so fans can watch it on the platform without blackout restrictions.
