Essex County, NJ

NJ.com

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 11

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Soccer
NJ.com

Here are 4 Rutgers basketball questions heading into Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — The college basketball season is right around the corner. The latest step on the march towards March takes place this week here at the Target Center, where the Big Ten’s annual Media Days take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rutgers will participate on the first day, with head coach Steve Pikiell and veteran players Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi making the trek to meet the media.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break

Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Nico Hischier practices, provides injury update before season opener vs. Flyers

After a hamstring strain yanked him out of the preseason in Game 1, Devils captain Nico Hischier was excited to practice on Tuesday. Hischier, 23, originally sustained the injury in the first period of New Jersey’s 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 26. What started as apparent cramps turned into a hamstring injury that made him feel “off.” He briefly skated with his teammates on Tuesday and finally gave an update on his condition afterward.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location

Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers TV info: Live stream, time, TV channel, ticket prices for Devils’ season opener on Thursday

The New Jersey Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (10/13/22) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to ESPN+. This game is exclusive to ESPN+, so fans can watch it on the platform without blackout restrictions.
NEWARK, NJ
