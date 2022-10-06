Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has put on hold a lower court's ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The appeals...
British businessman arrested for sanctions violations
British businessman Graham Bonham-Carter has been arrested for violating the U.S. sanctions against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Bonham-Carter's accounts were previously frozen due to his links to Deripaska.
Comments / 0