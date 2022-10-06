Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Friends of Lauren Hill Memorial Park Grateful for First Summer of Operation
A multipurpose trail is planned at the park. (Greendale, Ind.) - The Lauren Hill Memorial Park opened on April 22, 2022. Since then hundreds of dogs and humans alike have come out and enjoyed the dog park. The board is grateful for the first summer and fall open and are...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana First Lady to Attend USPS Snowy Beauty Stamp Event in Guilford
The event will take place at Covered Bridge Park this morning at 11:00 AM. (Guilford, Ind.) - Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb will be in Eagle Country this morning. The First Lady will participate in the USPS Snowy Beauty Stamps First-Day event, which will be held at the Indiana Covered Bridge State Park Pavilion in Guilford at 11:00 a.m.
birchrestaurant.com
17 of the Best Restaurants in Richmond, IN
One of the great things about traveling is seeing different parts of the U.S. and trying the local food. Sometimes the best finds are tiny, locally owned restaurants that you wouldn’t have found if you didn’t stumble upon them. When traveling around the Richmond, area, here are some...
eaglecountryonline.com
Sunman Community Park Playground Upgrades in the Works
The playground area remains closed while work continues. (Sunman, Ind.) - Work is coming along nicely at Sunman Community Park. Crews have been working to install the new playground area. The upgrades come after the Sunman Park Board approved $10,000 in improvements in July. The upgrades include Elite High Back...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
953wiki.com
Local News from Monday, October 10th, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Haunted Warehouse Maze Starting October 6th @ 8pm-10 pm, Admission is only $10 per person, all monies raised go to our Christmas for Kids Charity. Operation Dates are Thurs -8-10 Fri-Sat 8-midnight 6-8,13-15,20-22,27-29 LOCATION 1020 Polk Street Carrollton,KY 41008 Right Behind Leathermans Garage. Look for the Lights.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Roads, Bridges to Close for Cleaning, Sealing Project
The closures will start this morning. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - A handful of Dearborn County roads and bridges will close this week. The Dearborn County Highway Department will close the following roads and bridges to through traffic for bridge deck cleaning and sealing. Bridge #19, Chesterville Road between Lower Probst...
eaglecountryonline.com
RCCF to Host Annual Day of Giving
Matching funds of up to $75,000 will be made available by RCCF. (Ripley County, Ind.) - The Ripley County Community Foundation is hosting its eighth annual Day of Giving on Friday, November 4. Citizens of Ripley County are encouraged to Give Where you Live and Support the Future Sustainability of your Community or Favorite Charity between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. This is the perfect time to donate to the Ripley County Community Foundation because donations to endowed funds will be eligible to receive a 50 percent match, not to exceed $5,000 per fund. Matching funds may be placed into the endowed fund of the donor’s choice and will be committed on a first come, first served basis. Your gift can be made in honor of, or in the memory of a family member or a friend, leave a legacy, or pay-it-forward in support of your favorite cause or nonprofit organization.
dayton.com
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
Northern Kentucky Pro-Choice Demonstrators Ask Voters to Reject Amendment 2
Amendment 2 would remove constitutional protections to abortion care access in Kentucky.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Weekend Crash in Carroll County
Two Freightliners were involved in the crash on I-71. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an injury accident in Carroll County. The crash took place on Saturday on Interstate 71 near the 44-mile marker. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Freightliner semi was slowing in the...
Fox 19
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
eaglecountryonline.com
Decatur County Man Accused of Damaging Judge's Vehicle
The incident allegedly occurred on August 19 in Greensburg. (Greensburg, Ind.) - A Decatur County man is facing charges after accusations that he intentionally caused damage to a judge's vehicle. Jimmy L. Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, was charged last week with Intimidation (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Mischief (Class...
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New Location
Shoppers' buying habits are changing. Many retailers across several industries are undergoing many changes. Why? These updates help with new shopping preferences, customer bases, and economic shocks. Walmart recently made some warehouse additions. The latest store to undergo improvements is Costco.
